Newcastle vs Manchester United – A Clash of Points and Positions

Newcastle vs Manchester Utd: Premier League Rivals Meet Head-On

Newcastle Utd take on Manchester Utd in an eagerly awaited Premier League battle on Dec. 2 at 8:00 PM, UTC. The Magpies are looking to defend an impressive home record, while the Red Devils were unbeaten in the EPL in November.

Head-to-head: Is the Balance Shifting?

Historically, Manchester United have the upper hand. In the last 10 meetings between the two teams, the Red Devils have five wins against Newcastle’s three, and two draws. But the Magpies are now a major force in the Premier League again, and handed the Red Devils a 3-0 humbling at Old Trafford when they met in the League Cup last month. Is that a sign of things to come?

Recent form

St. James’ Park is something of a fortress for Newcastle in the Premier League. The last visiting team to win there was Liverpool on Aug. 28 and Eddie Howe’s team have conceded just one goal in five league games since then on home soil. Arsenal and most recently Chelsea are among the big clubs to struggle on Tyneside this season.

Newcastle’s last 5 games

Paris St. Germain 1-1 Newcastle Utd (2023-11-28) Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea (2023-11-25) Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle (2023-11-11) Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle (2023-11-07) Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal (2023-11-04)

Manchester United’s league form has also been good lately, with just one loss in six games. Like Newcastle, they are strong defensively, with clean sheets in the last three Premier League games. But form in other competitions has been patchy – a shock Champions League loss in Copenhagen, followed by a disastrous draw with Galatasaray. They also struggled in domestic cup competitions with a loss in the League Cup against Newcastle.

Manchester United’s last 5 games

Galatasaray 3-3 Manchester United (2023-11-29) Everton 0-3 Manchester United (2023-11-26) Manchester United 1-0 Luton (2023-11-11) FC Copenhagen 4-3 Manchester United (2023-11-08) Fulham 0-1 Manchester United (2023-11-04)

Impact of Injuries and Suspensions

Newcastle’s injury woes increased with news that Joe Willock suffered a recurrence of his Achilles problem in training this week. Magpies boss Eddie Howe reports 13 injuries at present, with Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes among those who missed the 4-1 win over Chelsea. Meanwhile, the visitors are without long-term absentees Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, while Mason Mount is doubtful. Marcus Rashford, was suspended for the trip to Galatasaray in midweek, is now available.

Predictive Analysis and Outcomes

There is little to choose between the teams in the Premier League standings. Man Utd are in sixth, just one place and one point better off than Saturday’s opponent. Both teams have their sights set higher, and will see this game as a great chance to push for a coveted top-four position. The stats suggest Newcastle’s powerful home form could make the difference, making a home win or home / draw double chance a tempting bet.

Weather Conditions

There’s no sign of any bad weather that could affect the players on Saturday evening. Conditions are set to be could, but clear.