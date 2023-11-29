Report: Arsenal Targets New Striker for Big Move

Arsenal’s Transfer Ambitions: The Chase for a New Striker

Sesko on Arsenal’s Radar

As January approaches, Arsenal’s search for a new striker intensifies, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko emerging as a key target. The Gunners are actively exploring options to bolster their attacking line, and Sesko’s potential inclusion in the squad could be a game-changer for the North London club.

Exploring Sesko’s Credentials

Despite facing stiff competition at RB Leipzig, Sesko has demonstrated his prowess, netting six goals in a limited 547 minutes of action. His move from RB Salzburg to Leipzig earlier this year marked a significant step in his career. However, with limited playing time, a move to Arsenal could offer the 20-year-old a platform to showcase his talent on a bigger stage. “The Gunners have a shortlist of possible targets to bring in as they look to sign a new striker and Sesko is a name that has been mentioned during discussions at the club, sources have informed us,” reports FootballTransfers.

Arsenal’s Striking Options

Arsenal’s striker shortlist doesn’t end with Sesko. The club has shown interest in both Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Santos’ Marcos Leonardo. Vlahovic, a proven goal-scorer in Serie A, and Leonardo, a budding talent set for a European move, are also in the mix. This indicates Arsenal’s commitment to finding the right fit for their forward line.

The Strategic Play

Securing a player like Sesko could be a strategic move for Arsenal. With his youth and potential, he fits into the club’s long-term vision. His signing could also be a more financially viable option compared to other high-profile targets. This aligns with Arsenal’s approach of investing in young talent with high resale value.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Benjamin Sesko’s Rising Profile

Sesko’s Attacking Prowess

Benjamin Sesko’s recent performance data, courtesy of Fbref, paints the picture of a forward with a burgeoning prowess that could turn heads in the English Premier League. In a striking radial chart that encapsulates Sesko’s percentile rank against forwards over the last 365 days, we see a player who’s more than a mere prospect.

His non-penalty goals sit impressively high at the 92nd percentile, a stat that showcases his ability to find the net from open play. Moreover, the 84th percentile in total shots indicates a willingness to take chances, a trait that has become increasingly valuable in the modern game.

Possession and Playmaking Metrics

In the sphere of possession, the chart reveals an intriguing blend of stats. Sesko’s touch in the attacking penalty area and his successful take-ons are both in the high eighties percentile, hinting at a striker comfortable with the ball at his feet and capable of creating moments of magic. This is complemented by his respectable figures in progressive carries and passes, suggesting that Sesko isn’t just a finisher but also contributes to building up plays.

Defensive Contributions Stand Out

What’s perhaps most surprising are Sesko’s defensive contributions. His percentile for blocks is off the charts at 99, while his interceptions and tackles are also significantly higher than many of his peers. These stats may not be the first you’d seek in a striker, but they speak volumes about Sesko’s work rate and willingness to contribute to the team’s collective defensive efforts.

The performance data and stats from Fbref present Benjamin Sesko as a well-rounded forward, one who combines attacking flair with a commendable work ethic. As the EPL continues to seek out multifaceted players, Sesko’s profile could very well be what clubs like Arsenal find irresistible in the transfer market. His statistics not only show promise but also the potential to excel in the high-octane environment of the Premier League.