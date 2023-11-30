Rangers vs St Mirren – Competitive Encounter in the Offing

Rangers vs St Mirren – EPL Index Preview

This Sunday, the riveting drama of the Scottish Premiership unfolds again at Ibrox Stadium, with the game between Rangers and St Mirren scheduled for 3 PM on 3rd December 2023. Both teams are high in the standings, promising a competitive, tension-filled soccer match.

Historical Perspective

The last 10 confrontations between the two teams show Rangers as the dominant side, with 9 wins and just one draw. The previous game highlighted Rangers’ superiority as they swept past St Mirren with a scoreline of 3-0.

Current Team Form

Rangers have been in decent form recently, with three wins, a draw, and just one loss in their last five games. Notably, they’ve continued to show their strength in both the league and the UEFA Europa League.

Rangers Last 5 Games

Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers (26th November 2023) Livingston 0-2 Rangers (12th November 2023) Rangers 2-1 Sparta Praha (9th November 2023) UEFA Europa League Heart OF Midlothian 1-3 Rangers (5th November 2023) League Cup Dundee 0-5 Rangers (1st November 2023)

On the other hand, St Mirren’s form appears a bit shaky with two wins, one draw, and two losses in theit most recent five games. Their defence has proven particularly vulnerable, taking a 4-0 blow against Dundee.

The Last 5 St Mirren Games

Ross County 1-0 ST Mirren (28th November 2023) ST Mirren 1-0 Livingston (25th November 2023) Dundee 4-0 ST Mirren (11th November 2023) ST Mirren 2-2 Hibernian (8th November 2023) Celtic 2-1 ST Mirren (1st November 2023)

Squad Health

Notably, there’s no information on injuries or suspensions for both teams. This indicates that both managers should have a full pool of players to assemble their starting eleven from, impacting the intensity and competitiveness of the match.

Placing Your Bets

Form, previous records and the current standings suggest Rangers as the favourites in this matchup. Rangers sit 2nd with 28 points while St Mirren are 3rd with 22 points. However, keep in mind that football is unpredictable and anything can happen once the whistle blows. So, whether you’d lean towards a safe bet on Rangers or a riskier one on St Mirren, weigh in both teams’ recent performances and key players.

Post Match Scenario

A win for Rangers would solidify their position at the 2nd spot, potentially closing the gap with Celtic at the top, whereas a win for St Mirren could catapult them upwards and closer to Rangers. A draw or loss for either team might prove detrimental depending on the outcomes of other matches in the round.