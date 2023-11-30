St Johnstone vs Celtic – Champions To Bounce Back in Perth?

St Johnston v Celtic – EPL Index Match Preview

In the latest round of Scottish Premiership action, struggling St Johnstone will be hosting leaders Celtic on Sunday 3rd of December, 2023, 12:00 pm at McDiarmid Park. With St Johnstone fighting to escape the relegation zone and Celtic looking to increase their lead at the top of the table, this is a vital game for both sides.

Past Encounters

The dominance of Celtic over St Johnstone could hardly be any bigger. In their last 10 meetings, Celtic has managed 9 victories, with the other game ending in a draw. That solitary draw occurred in the two sides’ most recent meeting, a 0 – 0 draw at Parkhead in August.

Form: St Johnstone

The Saints have had a mixed bag of results in recent games, with two victories, two defeats and a draw in their last five outings. They were edged out 1-0 by Hearts in their last game, underlining the offensive struggles which have seen them score just eight league goals in 13 games.

FULL TIME’ I Hearts 1-0 Saints The points remain in Edinburgh thanks to a Liam Boyce goal in the 61st minute Saints depart to the applause of the away support who backed the lads well all afternoon and appreciated the effort on show#SJFCLive #CinchPremiership pic.twitter.com/zTH36fEuEI — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 25, 2023

St Johnstone: Last 5 Games

Heart Of Midlothian 1-0 St Johnstone (25th Nov) Scottish Premiership St Johnstone 1-0 Ross County (11th Nov) Scottish Premiership St Johnstone 2-2 Motherwell (7th Nov) Scottish Premiership St Johnstone 2-1 Kilmarnock (1st Nov) Scottish Premiership St Mirren 4-0 St Johnstone (28th Oct) Scottish Premiership

Form: Celtic

Celtic have also had mixed fortunes in their last five outings, winning three matches, one ending in a draw, and the other that saw them succumbing to defeat in their UEFA Champions League game against Lazio.

The last 5 games of Celtic

Lazio 2-0 Celtic (28th Nov) UEFA Champions League Celtic 1-1 Motherwell (25th Nov) Scottish Premiership Celtic 6-0 Aberdeen (12th Nov) Scottish Premiership Atletico Madrid 6-0 Celtic (7th Nov) UEFA Champions League Ross County 0-3 Celtic (4th Nov) Scottish Premiership

Injury and Suspension Updates

The Saints are likely to be without Nicky Clark, Andy Considine, Drew Wright and Ross Sinclair, but have no fresh injury concerns.

Celtic have their own long-term injury absentees, with Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada all on the sidelines.

Our verdict

Given the form of both squads and Celtic’s recent dominance over St Johnstone, it is hard to see anything other than a comfortable Celtic victory.

If that result does happen, it would further solidify Celtic’s position at the top of the table, whilst plunging St Johnstone deeper into the relegation mire.