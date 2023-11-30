Rating The Rumour – Douglas Luiz to Liverpool

Aston Villa Midfielder The Right Man For The Reds?

Welcome back to Rating the Rumour, which does exactly what it says on the tin. We’ll be taking the biggest transfer rumours related to Premier League teams and rating the likelihood of the moves coming to fruition.

The final rating will be decided based on the potential fit of the player into the rumoured buying club, the need for that club to sign a player for the position played, whether the player is of the level required by the club, whether the club could afford the rumoured price and whether or not the player is even likely to be available for transfer.

We will not factor in the reliability of the rumour, as it would likely cause mass amounts of crying from outlets, journalists and “journalists” who would have to be denounced as spoofers.

With the ground rules laid out, let’s look at Douglas Luiz to Liverpool which is brought to us by the folks at 90min dot com.

Fit

Douglas Luiz is a very good player, having an outstanding season, who has the technical ability and the off-ball work rate to fit into pretty much any team. He has been vital for Aston Villa in their exceptional form under Unai Emery after developing a fantastic partnership in midfield with Boubacar Kamara.

But he makes little sense for Liverpool whose clear need is a defensive midfielder. Luiz has played that role many times in the past and struggled. He is far better when paired with a defensive midfielder, like Kamara, and released to play a bit more advanced where he can influence the game.

Fit Rating – 0/2

Need

There’s little question that while he doesn’t make sense for Liverpool in their hunt for a defensive midfielder, he is good enough to play for Liverpool in his natural position. It’s quite easy to picture him playing as a number 8 in Liverpool’s 4-3-3 but the issue is that Liverpool have no need for another player in that position.

In Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister(once freed from being wasted as a defensive midfielder), Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic, Liverpool are, if anything, overstocked in terms of options for the two midfield roles flanking the defensive midfielder. Alcantara will depart next summer but given the other options, Jurgen Klopp will have no need to replace him.

Need Rating – 0/2

Level

As stated, Douglas Luiz is a very good player who is good enough to play for Liverpool. His crisp passing, intelligence when pressing, and set-piece ability make him a desirable addition for most teams.

Level Rating – 2/2

Affordability

Given his form, age and room for further development as well as him having two and half years remaining on his contract Villa would want an extortionate fee for him. TEAMtalk have suggested that it would require a fee of £80mil. While Douglas Luiz is very good, he’s not worth anywhere close to that money.

We do however live in a world where Declan Rice moved for £105mil and Moises Caicedo moved for £115mil. Liverpool were willing to pay £111mil for Caicedo so that would suggest they are willing to overpay to land the right player, but Luiz is not the right player.

Affordability Rating – 0/2

For Sale?

Quite frankly, the player isn’t for sale. Unai Emery has been very firm on that. The only real possibility is if Luiz had a release clause inserted into the contract he signed in 2022 but even then that would likely only kick in for next summer’s transfer window and not the upcoming January window.

Availability Rating – 0/2

Final Rating

Overall this rumour scores out at a 2/10, meaning that if you were to sniff it you’d probably get a waft of bovine faeces.