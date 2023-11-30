Newcastle United vs Man United | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Premier League Showdown: Newcastle vs Manchester United

Upcoming Clash at St James’ Park

The Saturday evening kick off returns this weekend with one of the Premier League’s most historic fixtures. Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park. It is an opportunity for the home side to move above their rivals in the league table. Both teams have played testing away matches in the Champions League during the week, which means fatigue could be a factor this weekend. The injuries that the Magpies are currently dealing with mean that they could be impacted more than the visitors.

Post-Champions League Reaction and Preparation

There will be a feeling of disappointment among the Newcastle squad following the late penalty conceded on Tuesday night. They were minutes away from a famous victory away to PSG before a controversial handball was called against Tino Livramento. The actions of UEFA since suggest that they consider an error was made. Eddie Howe will want to use it as fuel ahead of the weekend to ensure his team bounces back with a win against Manchester United.

For the visitors, they are also struggling to qualify for the next round of the Champions League, despite some excellent league form. They drew on Wednesday night to Galatasaray which means that qualification for the next round is unlikely. Erik ten Hag will be looking for his team to put that to one side and find the good league form against Newcastle. In their previous two meetings, the Red Devils have lost both without scoring a goal.

Interesting Stats and Records

Newcastle have won all but one of their home Premier League matches this season, scoring 18 times and conceding just four.

Manchester United have won their last four Premier League away matches.

Spotlight on Key Players

Alexander Isak’s Impact

It has been a huge boost for Newcastle to get Alexander Isak back. Despite the team still missing several players, they have their key attacking player back and that has helped them deliver better performances in their last two matches. He has scored in the last two matches. Although Callum Wilson has been an excellent player for Newcastle, Isak does add another dimension to their attack. This is due to his ability to carry the ball and link up with the rest of the attack. Howe needs to manage Isak carefully over the next month, as there are a lot of games and he will not be able to play every minute. The striker position at Newcastle is a key one, as Howe’s system does create lots of chances for their number nine. Wilson and Isak both have seven goals, which combined is as many as Erling Haaland. If Isak plays the majority of the minutes over the next month, he will score a lot of goals.

Bruno Fernandes: The Driving Force

Bruno Fernandes is the talisman of this Manchester United side. Last weekend, he got an assist for the Anthony Martial goal. During the week, he scored an excellent goal from distance and got the assist for the opening goal. The defensive issues are problematic for Ten Hag, but in attack, his side are starting to find their groove. In the last week, they have scored six times and Fernandes has had a key contribution to that. He has three goals and three assists in the league to date, but those numbers will improve in December. The only concern is that he has four yellow cards and is one away from a suspension. Considering the fierce nature of this weekend’s match, it wouldn’t be surprising if he collects it at St James’ Park. Ten Hag won’t ask his captain to take a step back, as he produces his best performances when he is playing on the edge.

Team News and Availability

It is hoped that Sean Longstaff, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes will all be back in the coming weeks, which would help Howe be able to make changes in matches. Elliot Anderson and Callum Wilson should play again in 2023. Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett and Joe Willock are unlikely to be available until next year.

Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Jonny Evans are all going to miss out. Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez won’t play again this year. Marcus Rashford will be fully rested after missing the Champions League game.

Match Prediction and Expectations

Verdict Newcastle’s home record makes it difficult to back against them this weekend. They have blown teams away at St James’ Park this season. Although they will be fatigued, they will benefit from being at home after a Champions League game. This is the first time that has happened this season and the crowd will help carry the team through. Manchester United haven’t played great despite some good league results. They need to show big improvement if they are to get anything from the game.

Newcastle United 3-1 Manchester United