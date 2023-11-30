Mark Goldbridge: Onana Over De Gea a Costly Mistake

Manchester United’s Champions League Struggles: The Onana Conundrum and Ten Hag’s Challenge

United’s Champions League Woes

Manchester United’s recent 3-3 draw with Galatasaray has left fans and analysts alike questioning the team’s direction under Erik ten Hag. Mark Goldbridge, from The United Stand, didn’t mince words about the club’s performance, stating, “We could have won that game 8 nil.”

Goalkeeping Dilemma: Onana vs De Gea

Goldbridge pinpoints the crux of United’s issues in the Champions League: goalkeeping. His frustration is palpable: “It’s harsh to say it… but if we’re being completely blunt, the reason we’re out of the Champions League is because of the goalkeeper.” He refers to the decision to sign Onana over David de Gea, suggesting that keeping De Gea for another year would have been a better choice.

Ten Hag’s Responsibility

While Goldbridge acknowledges Onana’s flaws, he also holds Ten Hag accountable: “I back Erik ten Hag, you know I do. I want ten Hag to stay, but he has to take the blame as well.” He criticises Ten Hag for not utilising the team’s potential, especially against a team like Galatasaray, which he believes was a lost opportunity.

The Missing Midfield Dynamics

Manchester United’s midfield also came under scrutiny, with Goldbridge commenting, “We’re not dominating the midfield because [some players] are in it.” His analysis extends to the team’s strategy, questioning why United resorted to long balls against a team that left so much space open.

Summing Up United’s Struggles

Goldbridge sums up the team’s current state: “We’re in a right state… what’s the future?” His disappointment with the Champions League campaign is evident, especially given the team’s capabilities and the opportunities they had.