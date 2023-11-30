Hendrick on Man Utd: ‘Onana got another dose of the yips’

Manchester United’s Performance in the Champions League: A Rollercoaster Ride against Galatasaray

Manchester United’s recent Champions League match against Galatasaray was nothing short of a rollercoaster, ending in a surprising 3-3 draw. As discussed in the Two Footed Podcast by Dave Hendrick, United’s performance, while initially dominant, eventually revealed significant weaknesses, particularly in their defence.

“I don’t know what Onana is doing on that one but he gets wrong-footed maybe just doesn’t catch sight of the ball until late.”

Early Dominance and Subsequent Collapse

Manchester United initially showed a commanding presence, quickly taking a 2-0 lead with goals from Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes. Their early dominance suggested a comfortable win was on the cards. However, Galatasaray’s resilience and United’s defensive vulnerabilities turned the tide. Hakan Ziyech’s goal, exploiting a mistake by United’s goalkeeper Onana, marked the beginning of United’s unraveling.

Defensive Lapses and Goalkeeping Errors

United’s goalkeeper, Onana, came under scrutiny for his role in the draw. Hendrick pointed out Onana’s poor handling of Zich’s free kick, leading to an own goal that shifted the match’s momentum. Furthermore, the defence’s inability to thwart Aktürkoglu‘s equalising goal was seen as a sign of United’s fragility at the back.

A Missed Opportunity and Future Implications

The draw leaves Manchester United in a precarious position in their Champions League group, with just three points from five games. This result, combined with their overall record of three defeats, highlights a worrying trend for the team. Despite scoring the most goals in their group, their defensive lapses, having conceded 14 goals, paint a bleak picture of their Champions League campaign.

Hendrick was critical of Onana’s handling, mentioning:

“Then Onana just gets another dose of the yips; it’s a bad free kick by Ziyech, it’s an easy save and somehow Onana scoops it into his own net.”

Concluding Thoughts

Dave Hendrick’s analysis brings to light the critical issues facing Manchester United in European competitions. While their offensive prowess is evident, their defensive inconsistencies could be their undoing. This match serves as a stark reminder of the challenges they face and the improvements needed as they aim to remain competitive on the European stage.