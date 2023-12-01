The Reasons Why Arsenal Are In Talks for a New Deal with Defender

Arsenal’s negotiations with Takehiro Tomiyasu over a new contract underscore the player’s rising importance at the club. The Athletic reports that the Premier League leaders are keen to secure the Japanese international’s services for the long term, a move that speaks to his growing influence within Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Securing the Future

Tomiyasu’s potential contract extension aligns with Arsenal’s strategy of consolidating the core of their team. The defender, who joined from Bologna in 2021, has swiftly become a mainstay in the Arsenal backline, racking up significant playing time and earning the trust of his manager and teammates.

A Pillar in Arsenal’s Defence

With 71 appearances for the Gunners, including 18 in the current season, Tomiyasu’s versatility and reliability have been crucial. His contribution to Arsenal’s defensive solidity is a testament to his adaptability and the seamless transition he has made from Serie A to the Premier League.

Management’s Trust

Mikel Arteta’s management of Tomiyasu, particularly during the intense schedules, reflects the careful balance between leveraging his skills and managing his workload. Arteta’s comments after the Champions League victory over Lens highlight Tomiyasu’s excellence and the need to preserve his fitness amidst a congested fixture list.

The Reason Why Arsenal Are Looking To Renew

Tomiyasu’s Performance Data Deep Dive

Analysis of Tomiyasu’s performance data, as provided by Fbref, reveals his defensive prowess. His percentile ranks in clearances, interceptions, and blocks place him among the top defenders, indicating a player with a keen sense of positioning and a proactive approach to disrupting opposition plays.

Ball Distribution and Possession

Tomiyasu’s skill set extends beyond mere defensive duties. His impressive pass completion percentage and ability to contribute to progressive passes underscore his role as a modern defender comfortable with initiating attacks and contributing to the team’s ball retention strategies.

Adapting and Excelling

The ability to adapt to the demands of the Premier League while maintaining high performance levels is a challenging feat, yet Tomiyasu has managed this with aplomb. His stats not only portray him as a dependable defender but also hint at his potential to evolve into a defensive lynchpin for Arsenal.

In conclusion, Takehiro Tomiyasu’s imminent contract talks are a clear indication of Arsenal’s commitment to building a robust, youthful team capable of sustaining their current Premier League form. As Arteta continues to sculpt a side that marries technical excellence with tactical intelligence, Tomiyasu is poised to be a cornerstone of Arsenal’s defence for years to come.