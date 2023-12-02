Report: Guardiola Eyes Contract for Man City’s Gem

Oscar Bobb’s Promising Future at Manchester City

Rising Star Secures His Place

Manchester City’s journey with young talent Oscar Bobb is a testament to the club’s commitment to nurturing promising players. At just 20 years old, Bobb has not only secured a spot in the first team but is also on the verge of signing a new contract, as reported by 90min. His ascent from the academy to the senior setup under Pep Guardiola’s guidance is a striking example of City’s faith in youth and their strategy of integrating young talent into their high-caliber squad.

Guardiola’s Strategic Move

Pep Guardiola’s decision to promote Bobb to the senior team, blocking potential moves to clubs like Atalanta and Union Berlin, reflects his belief in Bobb’s potential. Guardiola, known for his tactical acumen and nurturing of young players, sees Bobb as a key component of City’s future. Bobb’s progress has been rapid; from impressing at the academy level to making his debut for Norway, he has quickly become an integral part of City’s plans.

Bobb’s Rising Profile

Bobb’s emerging talent has not gone unnoticed, with 90min revealing

“Sources have confirmed to 90min that Bobb’s emergence has attracted transfer interest from both Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, but are not worried and they hope to wrap up an extension in the coming weeks.”

However, City remains confident in securing his future at the Etihad. This confidence is echoed in Bobb’s sentiments about his development under Guardiola’s tutelage, where he finds motivation in the competition for playing time among football’s elite.