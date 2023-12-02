Report: United Eyes Bundesliga Goal Machine

Manchester United’s Transfer Radar: Serhou Guirassy’s Rising Stock

Stellar Season Sparks Interest

Manchester United’s interest in Serhou Guirassy, as reported by Ed Aarons in The Guardian, reflects the forward’s stunning form for Stuttgart. With 15 goals in just 10 Bundesliga appearances, Guirassy trails only Harry Kane in the top scorers’ tally. His record-breaking start, outpacing even Lewandowski’s previous years, is a testament to his prowess and potential impact on the Premier League. This makes him a prime target for United, who are keen to bolster their attacking options.

Attractive Transfer Terms

Guirassy’s availability for a mere €17.5m due to a release clause is a golden opportunity for United. As Aarons notes, “Guirassy is available for a cut-price €17.5m (£15.1m) because of a release clause included when he joined from Rennes.” This clause, coupled with United’s need for a robust forward line, highlighted by Højlund’s underwhelming start, makes the Guinean striker an attractive proposition.

Competition Heats Up

United’s pursuit is not without challenges. The interest from Newcastle, as well as other Premier League clubs like West Ham, Fulham, Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth, underscores the striker’s high demand. Guirassy’s own words to The Guardian reflect his openness to Premier League play: “I cannot hide these things – everyone knows the Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in the world.”

Strategic Considerations

Erik ten Hag’s broader strategy for January, including a right-sided centre-back and midfield reinforcements, may impact the pursuit of Guirassy. Additionally, United’s need to find a buyer for Anthony Martial, as indicated by his recent form, adds another layer to their transfer strategy.