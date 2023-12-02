Celtic vs Hibernian: Red Hot Leaders are Fancied on Frosty Night

Celtic vs Hibernian – A Dance of Dominance

All eyes are on the East End of Glasgow as Celtic and Hibernian meet in Scottish Premiership action. Celtic Park plays host to an intriguing battle on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Kick-off time is 7:45 UTC. Read on for all you need to know.

Head-to-Head Record

Celtic has dominated Scottish football in recent seasons, and it’s not surprise that the Glasgow giants have a big advantage in this match-up. The last 10 games have produced six wins for the Hoops and just one for Hibernian. Last time, the teams drew 0-0 on Oct. 28, 2023 at Easter Road, with David Marshall’s save to deny Daizen Maida helping Hibs take a point.

Incredible from Marsh 🛑 pic.twitter.com/aCI0I2I5hY — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) October 29, 2023

Strong at Home, Struggles in Europe

Runaway leaders in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic is impressive – especially at Parkhead. Things are not so good in Europe: two of the last five games in all competitions ended in bruising Champions League defeats to Atletico and Lazio. On the home front, we’ve seen comfortable wins over Ross County (3-0) and Aberdeen (6-0), although a 1-1 draw with Motherwell in the last home game fell short of the usual standards expected from Brendan Rogers’ team.

Celtic’s Last 5 Games

Lazio 2-0 Celtic (2023-11-28) UEFA Champions League Celtic 1-1 Motherwell (2023-11-25) Celtic 6-0 Aberdeen (2023-11-12) Atletico Madrid 6-0 Celtic (2023-11-07) UEFA Champions League Ross County 0-3 Celtic (2023-11-04)

Placed fifth in the standings, Hibs’ form has been inconsistent this season. Nonetheless, there are some promising signs. The last two games brought wins over Dundee and Kilmarnock. Prior to that, though, a League Cup exit at the hands of Aberdeen was sandwiched between draws against St. Mirren and Ross County.

Hibernian’s Last 5 Games

Dundee 1-2 Hibernian (2023-11-25) Hibernian 1-0 Kilmarnock (2023-11-11) St. Mirren 2-2 Hibernian (2023-11-08) Hibernian 0-1 Aberdeen (2023-11-04) League Cup Hibernian 2-2 Ross County (2023-10-31)

A Glance at the Table

It’s only the start of December, but Celtic’s eight-point lead at the top of the Premiership looks like a daunting advantage for the chasing pack. With 36 points, the home team has exactly twice as many as Hibs.

Predictions and Betting Advice

It’s hard to look past a home win in this game. Celtic are a formidable force in Scottish football and boast the most prolific attack and the meanest defence in the league. Pre-match, they are rated a 45% chance to win the game.

Impact of the Match

A Celtic win would consolidate their lead. If Hibs did pull off a shock, that would help the Edinburgh club push towards the race for a European place.