Player Ratings: Gordon’s Goal Seals Newcastle’s Triumph

Newcastle’s Narrow Victory Over Man Utd: A Premier League Showdown

Magpies Climb the Table with a Win Against the Red Devils

In a tightly contested Premier League encounter, Newcastle United eked out a slender 1-0 win against Manchester United, pushing them above their rivals in the league standings. This result, from Saturday’s late kick-off, marked a significant shift in the top-tier dynamics, as Newcastle moved into fifth place.

Unfolding Drama at St. James’ Park

The match began with Newcastle asserting dominance, nearly benefiting from a defensive mix-up involving Diogo Dalot and Andre Onana. Manchester United responded through Alejandro Garnacho, whose effort was thwarted by Newcastle’s vigilant keeper, Nick Pope.

As the game progressed, Newcastle continued to apply pressure. A critical moment came just before half-time when Kieran Trippier’s free-kick hit the crossbar, signalling the Magpies’ growing threat.

Decisive Moments and VAR Intrigues

The game’s pivotal moment arrived shortly after the interval. Trippier’s incisive cross found Anthony Gordon, who deftly netted the only goal of the match. Manchester United had moments of resurgence, including a volley from Sergio Reguilon, but Newcastle’s defence, especially Fabian Schar’s acrobatic block, held firm.

In a dramatic late twist, Manchester United’s equaliser was disallowed for offside, sealing a victory for Newcastle after an intense nine minutes of added time.

Player Ratings: Newcastle United’s Steely Performance

Nick Pope (GK): 6/10 – Made crucial early saves, substituted due to injury.

– Made crucial early saves, substituted due to injury. Kieran Trippier (RB): 8/10 – A masterclass in passing and defending, with a vital assist.

– A masterclass in passing and defending, with a vital assist. Jamaal Lascelles (CB): 7.5/10 – A bulwark in defence against United’s attack.

– A bulwark in defence against United’s attack. Fabian Schar (CB): 8/10 – Elegant and decisive, particularly with a late key block.

– Elegant and decisive, particularly with a late key block. Tino Livramento (LB): 8/10 – Excellently balanced defensive and offensive duties.

– Excellently balanced defensive and offensive duties. Bruno Guimaraes (CM): 8/10 – A composed and effective midfield presence.

– A composed and effective midfield presence. Lewis Miley (CM): 7.5/10 – Confident and creative at just 17 years old.

– Confident and creative at just 17 years old. Joelinton (CM): 7/10 – Physically dominant in midfield battles.

– Physically dominant in midfield battles. Miguel Almiron (RW): 6/10 – Energetic but lacked finishing prowess.

– Energetic but lacked finishing prowess. Alexander Isak (CF): 6.5/10 – Impressive in deeper roles, troubled United’s defence.

– Impressive in deeper roles, troubled United’s defence. Anthony Gordon (LW): 8/10 – Clinched the winner, pivotal in attack.

Manchester United Struggle to Find Rhythm

Andre Onana (GK): 4/10 – Mixed performance with erratic kicking.

– Mixed performance with erratic kicking. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB): 4/10 – Struggled to contain Newcastle’s attackers.

– Struggled to contain Newcastle’s attackers. Harry Maguire (CB): 7/10 – Solid in aerial duels but needed more support.

– Solid in aerial duels but needed more support. Luke Shaw (CB): 7/10 – Consistently strong in defense under pressure.

– Consistently strong in defense under pressure. Diogo Dalot (LB): 5/10 – Limited impact at both ends of the pitch.

– Limited impact at both ends of the pitch. Scott McTominay (CM): 4/10 – Lacked initiative and presence in midfield.

– Lacked initiative and presence in midfield. Kobbie Mainoo (CM): 5.5/10 – Showed composure but couldn’t influence the game alone.

– Showed composure but couldn’t influence the game alone. Marcus Rashford (RM): 3/10 – A lackluster performance, substituted early.

– A lackluster performance, substituted early. Bruno Fernandes (AM): 4.5/10 – Bright start but faded as the match progressed.

– Bright start but faded as the match progressed. Alejandro Garnacho (LM): 5/10 – Initially lively, struggled to maintain impact.

– Initially lively, struggled to maintain impact. Anthony Martial (CF): 3/10 – Ineffective and easily bypassed.

Managerial Insight

Eddie Howe (Newcastle): 8/10 – Instilled a fighting spirit and tactical nous.

– Instilled a fighting spirit and tactical nous. Erik ten Hag (Man Utd): 4/10 – United lacked the needed intensity and cohesion.

Player of the Match: Tino Livramento

Both of Newcastle’s full backs were candidates for player of the match but with Livramento playing out of his natural position, I opted for the youngster who now seems fully settled after his summer move.