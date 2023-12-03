Hearts vs Rangers – A Century Old Rivalry Continues

Gearing up for an exciting midweek Scottish Premiership football match, Hearts take on Rangers on Wednesday, 6th December 2023. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8:00 PM (UTC) at the historic Tynecastle Park. It promises to be a riveting encounter, considering the history of matches between the two teams.

Head-to-head statistics

Last 10 meetings: Hearts – 0 wins, Rangers – 9 wins, Draws – 1 Last meeting: Hearts 1 – 3 Rangers (2023-11-05)



Hearts will enter the game hoping to turn their luck around after a recent defeat against Rangers. However, their last few games have been relatively successful, with victories over Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Motherwell. This positive momentum could work in their favour as they look to upset the league position of their formidable rivals.

Current Form Check

Hearts, currently ranked 4th in the league with 20 points, have shown an impressive form in their recent games. Despite their loss to Rangers in the League Cup, they managed to secure victories against Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Motherwell and Livingston.

The last 5 Games – Hearts

Kilmarnock 0-1 Hearts (2023-12-02) Hearts 1-0 ST Johnstone (2023-11-25) Motherwell 1-2 Hearts (2023-11-11) Hearts 1-3 Rangers (2023-11-05) League Cup Hearts 1-0 Livingston (2023-11-01)

On the other hand, Rangers, holding the 2nd position with 28 points, have been fairly stable. They have maintained a healthy winning streak, defeating Sparta Praha in the UEFA Europa League, Livingston in the Premiership, and their hosts in the Scottish League Cup. However, the Gers disappointed with a draw against Aberdeen and Aris in the Europa League.

The Last 5 Games – Rangers

Rangers 1-1 Aris (2023-11-30) UEFA Europa League Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers (2023-11-26) Livingston 0-2 Rangers (2023-11-12) Rangers 2-1 Sparta Praha (2023-11-09) UEFA Europa League Heart OF Midlothian 1-3 Rangers (2023-11-05) League Cup

Match Prediction

Considering the current forms, Rangers seem to be the more favored side to win. An outright victory for Rangers could increase their points tally to 31, further solidifying their 2nd position in the league. However, the possibility of a draw cannot be disregarded and could open doors for Hearts to climb up a position in the league standings. Regardless, the fans can expect a tight contest with thrilling football from both sides.