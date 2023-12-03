Goldbridge on United’s Struggle Against Newcastle

Manchester United’s Struggle: Ten Hag’s Tactics and Team Selections Under Scrutiny

Ten Hag’s Controversial Choices

Manchester United’s recent performance against Newcastle United has sparked intense debate among fans and critics alike. Mark Goldbridge of The United Stand provided a candid reaction to the game, highlighting several key issues with Erik Ten Hag’s management and team selections.

Missteps in Midfield

Goldbridge pointed out the glaring issues in United’s midfield, particularly criticizing Ten Hag’s decision to rely on players like Scott McTominay, who he described as “invisible” and “like a rabbit in a bag of mazes.” The lack of physicality and dominance in the midfield was evident, with Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes outperforming United’s midfielders. Goldbridge lamented, “Joelinton made McTominay look absolute shite.”

Questionable Defensive Decisions

The decision to bench Rafael Varane, a world-class center-back, for three games in six days, was another point of contention. Goldbridge expressed frustration over Ten Hag’s stubbornness, stating, “This is Manchester United for sake, not ego United. Sort the problems out.”

Attack Lacking Service

Goldbridge also touched on United’s attacking woes, noting the lack of service to the strikers. He argued that even with top players like Erling Haaland, the outcome would be the same due to the team’s inability to provide adequate service.

Ten Hag’s Stubbornness: A Road to Sack?

Goldbridge expressed concern over Ten Hag’s future, emphasizing the need for the manager to adapt and select the best players. He warned,

“What’s going to happen, Eric, is you’re going to get the sack because you’re being stubborn at a club you can’t be stubborn at.”

Conclusion: A Call for Change

In conclusion, Goldbridge’s analysis paints a picture of a team struggling under the weight of poor tactical decisions and questionable team selections. For Manchester United to regain its former glory, significant changes are needed, starting with the manager’s approach to game strategy and player selection.