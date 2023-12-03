Player Ratings: Ten Men Chelsea Hold Off Brighton

Stamford Bridge Drama Unfolds

In a gripping match at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea managed to fend off Brighton & Hove Albion’s spirited challenge, clinching a 3-2 victory. Despite being a man down, the Blues displayed resilience and tactical acumen to secure the win.

Chelsea started assertively, taking the lead with Enzo Fernandez’s decisive header, crafted from a Conor Gallagher corner and Benoit Badiashile’s clever assist. The Blues quickly doubled their lead, with Levi Colwill converting another set-piece opportunity.

Brighton’s Fightback and Chelsea’s Response

Brighton, undeterred, clawed one back through Facundo Buonanotte’s exquisite strike. The game’s complexion changed when Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher was dismissed, leaving them with ten men. Nonetheless, Chelsea extended their lead through a Fernandez penalty, following a VAR-awarded spot-kick.

Tense Final Moments

Brighton’s persistent efforts paid off with Joao Pedro’s late goal, setting up a frantic finale. A controversial VAR decision denied Brighton a penalty, helping Chelsea secure a hard-fought victory amidst a challenging season.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Robert Sanchez: Steady under pressure (6/10)

Axel Disasi: Battled Brighton’s attack effectively (6/10)

Thiago Silva: A reassuring presence in defence (7/10)

Benoit Badiashile: Dominant display; nearly man of the match (9/10)

Levi Colwill: Impressive, despite a minor defensive lapse (8/10)

Moises Caicedo: Disciplined under pressure (6/10)

Enzo Fernandez: Masterful performance; scored twice (9/10)

Raheem Sterling: Quick, but lacked end product (6/10)

Conor Gallagher: Early dismissal marred his game (1/10)

Mykhailo Mudryk: A constant threat; won the penalty (7/10)

Nicolas Jackson: Energetic, though lacking in deeper play (7/10)

Substitutes

Cole Palmer (66′ for Sterling) – Solid in his role (6/10)

Ian Maatsen (72′ for Jackson) – Reliable performance (6/10)

Armando Broja (80′ for Mudryk) – Not enough time to rate

Manager

Mauricio Pochettino: Strong second-half tactics (8/10)

Brighton & Hove Albion Player Ratings

Jason Steele: Impressive saves and distribution (7/10)

Joel Veltman: Struggled to impact the game (5/10)

Jan Paul van Hecke: Quick in defensive recovery (6/10)

Igor: Mixed success in midfield transition (5/10)

Jack Hinshelwood: Competent against pacey Sterling (6/10)

Billy Gilmour: Consistent, though lacked penetration (5/10)

Carlos Baleba: Showed potential despite inexperience (5/10)

Facundo Buonanotte: Vital goal; combated Chelsea’s defence (7/10)

Adam Lallana: Assisted and threatened Chelsea’s goal (6/10)

Simon Adingra: Probing but lacked final product (6/10)

Evan Ferguson: Isolated in attack (5/10)

Substitutes

James Milner (57′ for Hinshelwood) – Disappointing penalty concession (2/10)

Joao Pedro (57′ for Lallana) – Impactful with a late goal (7/10)

Kaoru Mitoma (57′ for Buonanotte) – A steady influence (6/10)

Pascal Gross (57′ for Baleba) – Made a significant impact (7/10)

Benicio Baker-Boaitey (84′ for Igor) – Limited time to impact

Manager

Roberto De Zerbi: Struggled with team cohesion (6/10)

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Decoding the Numbers

In a game where possession often dictates proceedings, the team holding 68% of it paints a picture of dominance and control. Futmob’s data encapsulates this narrative, revealing a side that not only managed to dictate the tempo but did so with an impressive 90% passing accuracy. These aren’t just hollow numbers; they suggest a team in command, weaving the ball with precision, leaving their opponents chasing shadows for the majority of the match. But unfortunately they couldn’t create quality chances.

Expected Goals Tell a Different Story

However, peeling back another statistical layer presents a conundrum. Despite the lopsided possession stats, the expected goals (xG) metric of 1.93 against 1.02 tells us that the less dominant side created higher quality chances. Two big chances, to be exact, which on another day, might have flipped the narrative on its head. It’s a classic example of efficiency over volume, with the match stats revealing an intriguing subplot often missed by the naked eye.

Shots on Target and Defensive Rigour

Delving deeper into the performance data, the 18 shots taken by the possession-dominant team may seem formidable, but with only half the accuracy of their opponents, quantity has not translated into quality. Meanwhile, the defending side, despite its lesser ball control, showed more precision, landing a higher percentage of shots on target.

Defensive rigour is also a standout with fewer fouls committed by the side with greater possession, suggesting tactical discipline and spatial control. Corners, often a byproduct of sustained pressure, favoured them as well, adding another dimension to their statistical superiority.