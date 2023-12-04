Rangers 2-0 St Mirren – Sima’s Double Takes Gers to Victory

Rangers Secure 2-0 Victory Over St Mirren

In a captivating Premiership match held at Ibrox Stadium on December 3, 2023, Rangers outshone St Mirren with a 2-0 victory, guided by a brace from Abdallah Dipo Sima. Rangers made full use of their formidable attack, creating numerous opportunities and controlling a lion’s share of ball possession at 69%.

Game’s Key Highlights

In the 45th minute, A. Sima, assisted by T. Cantwell, gave Rangers the lead. The duo again combined in the 70th minute to double Rangers’ lead, with Sima scoring his first two goals of the season. Both teams made effective use of substitutions throughout the match. In terms of discipline, three yellow cards were given to St Mirren players, whereas Rangers received one yellow card.

Coaches’ Tactical Approach

Rangers and St Mirren both showcased their characteristic formations, 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-3 respectively. Rangers’ head coach P. Clement, opted for heavily offensive tactics which worked as expected. On the other hand, S. Robinson’s defensive approach with St Mirren could not prevent the defeat.

St Mirren Fights Till the End

St Mirren also made use of their available substitutions to try and turn the game around. In the 72nd minute, J. Ayunga was replaced by T. Olusanya, while R. Taylor made way for C. Dunne. Later in the 78th minute, C. Boyd-Munce, C. McMenamin, and G. Kiltie were substituted by K. Baccus, L. Jamieson, and A. Greive, respectively. Despite their efforts, St Mirren could not find the breakthrough they needed to come back into the game.

Rangers’ Dominance Continues

With this win, Rangers extended their winning streak against St Mirren to four consecutive games. Their consistent success against their opponents showcased their strength and skill on the field. Rangers’ strong defensive performance limited St Mirren to only three shots on goal throughout the match, highlighting their solid backline.

Post Game Analysis

Rangers displayed a dominant performance with 6 shots on goal and a total of 21 attempts against St Mirren’s 4. The match extended Rangers’ winning streak against St Mirren to four games. The day’s referee, M. McDermid, was kept busy but no drastic disciplinary actions were necessary throughout the game.

Impressive Performances

A. Sima’s exceptional performance and his opening goals for the season were the highlight of the match. His strikes and the brilliant assists by T. Cantwell displayed their stellar chemistry and cemented Rangers’ supremacy in the game. The duo indeed boosted their attacking lineup and gave their fans a reason to celebrate.