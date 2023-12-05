Aston Villa vs Manchester City: A Test of Streaks

Can Villa’s Home Record Pass the Ultimate Test?

The Premier League roars back into action on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 with an intriguing match-up scheduled to kick-off at 8:15 PM UTC. Top table teams Aston Villa and Manchester City are all set to lock horns at Villa Park, showcasing an encounter that is expected to be filled with thrills and spills.

A Glance at the Past

Looking at the last 10 meetings, Manchester City clearly have the upper hand with 9 games won while Aston Villa remain winless; one match ended in a draw. Their latest encounter witnessed the Villans fall with a scoreline of 1-3 in favor of the Sky Blues.

Form Factor

Form often influences the course of the game. Aston Villa, clutching at the fourth spot in the league with 29 points, are on a no-loss streak for their last three games. The last five Villa games show promising results with three wins, one draw, and a win at the UEFA Europa Conference League too.

The last 5 games of Aston Villa

Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa Aston Villa 2-1 Legia Warszawa (UEFA Europa Conference League) Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham Aston Villa 2-1 AZ Alkmaar (UEFA Europa Conference League)

Manchester City, sitting just a point ahead at third, have not tasted defeat in their last six matches. Their encounters show a noteworthy balance between domestic and international wins and draws.

The last 5 games of Manchester City

Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham Manchester City 3-2 RB Leipzig (UEFA Champions League) Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City Manchester City 3-0 BSC Young Boys (UEFA Champions League)

Injury and Suspension Watch

The Villans are hit by a wave of injuries with noticeable absentees being Buendia, Mings, and Traore. How they adjust their squad amidst such crucial losses will certainly shape the game’s dynamics.

Man City will miss midfield lynchpin Rodri as the Spanish maestro is suspended, former Villa hero Jack Grealish is also missing due to suspension. There are also some doubts over new fan favourite Doku. Matheus Nunes is a doubt, and Kevin De Bruyne is still injured for the foreseeable.

Betting Recommendations and Predictions

While Manchester City are predicted to win, the current form of Aston Villa at home suggests a possible swing in balance. A double chance of a draw or Manchester City emerging victorious combined with a total of more than 1.5 goals seems to be a smart punt. A win for City can push them to higher league positions while for Villa, securing even a single point would be instrumental in keeping their top-four dreams alive.

The Weather Toss-up

The weather for the game seems friendly with no rainfall expected; that leaves us with pure, undisturbed football to look forward to on Wednesday night.