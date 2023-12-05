Sheffield Utd vs Liverpool: Liverpool Look to Extend Dominance

Sheffield United to Cause a Shock?

The forthcoming Premier League game presents a thrilling face-off between the struggling Sheffield United and the high-flying Liverpool. Questions about Sheffield’s chance to break their losing streak and the Red’s relentless winning momentum buzz in the air. Set to take place on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Bramall Lane at 7:30 PM UTC, this game promises an engaging contest.

Historical Dominance: Liverpool Over Sheffield

The head-to-head statistics offer insights into past encounters. There have been 4 meetings between these two teams. Sheffield Utd hasn’t found victory yet while Liverpool have enjoyed a clean sweep showcasing their dominance. The last meeting produced a 0-2 result favouring Liverpool on February 28, 2021.

Pre-Game Form Comparison: Sheffield vs Liverpool

In the wake of their last 5 games, Sheffield Utd’s form has been lacklustre, with a major setback against Burnley, losing 5-0, and a similar fate against Arsenal. Despite securing a win against Wolves, the tide does not favour Sheffield.

The Last 5 Games of Sheffield Utd

Burnley 5-0 Sheffield Utd Sheffield Utd 1-3 Bournemouth Brighton 1-1 Sheffield Utd Sheffield Utd 2-1 Wolves Arsenal 5-0 Sheffield Utd

Liverpool, on the other hand, are demonstrating their strengths with major victories in their last four matches, facing only a single draw against Manchester City. Their stunning 4-3 victory against Fulham outlines their momentum. They did however slip up against Toulouse in the Europa League.

The Last 5 Games of Liverpool

Liverpool 4-3 Fulham Liverpool 4-0 Lask Linz (UEFA Europa League) Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool Liverpool 3-0 Brentford Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool (UEFA Europa League)

Injury Updates: Sheffield vs Liverpool

The injury list becomes a pivotal point of consideration for Sheffield, with key players sidelined, including Basham, Brewster, Davies, Egan, Jebbison, and Norrington-Davies. Their absence could widen the gulf between the teams.

Liverpool will also miss a handful of players with key players such as Alisson and Andy Robertson missing. They are also missing important squad pieces such as Matip, Thiago, Jota & Bajcetic.

Predictions and League Impact

Predictions lean heavily in favour of a Liverpool victory. A win here would consolidate their second position, eyeing the table’s top. Sheffield Utd, standing at the bottom with only 5 points, looks trapped in the relegation zone with negligible consequences for this fixture.

A Soggy Showdown

The weather report predicts a clear sky for the night, with no significant meteorological disruptions to affect the game flow. With both the teams preparing in their capacities, a spectacular match is in the offing. So, tune in to witness if Sheffield Utd can overturn Liverpool’s dominance in this enticing encounter.