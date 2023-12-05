Fulham vs Nottingham Forest – A Fight for Survival

As the Premier League continues to gain momentum, Fulham will meet Nottingham Forest in an intriguing match Wednesday 2023-12-06 at 7:30 PM GMT. The showdown will take place at Craven Cottage, on the banks of the River Thames; known to provide energetic and exciting atmospheres.

Past Encounters

The last 10 matches have seen Fulham dominate with 7 wins against 2 for Nottingham Forest and 1 draw. The most recent clash ended with Fulham earning a convincing 2-0 victory over Forest back in February 2023.

Recent Form

Fulham’s form in the last few games has been a mixed bag. Recent results include a narrow loss against Liverpool, a victory against Wolves, and a loss to Manchester United.

The Last 5 Games – Fulham

Liverpool 4-3 Fulham (2023-12-03) Fulham 3-2 Wolves (2023-11-27) Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham (2023-11-12) Fulham 0-1 Manchester United (2023-11-04) Ipswich 1-3 Fulham (2023-11-01) – League Cup

On the other side, Nottingham comes off a losing streak with 3 consecutive losses and will be keen to bounce back.

What changes to the side that faced Everton, would you make ahead of Fulham? pic.twitter.com/uF8JYIhgFQ — ForestTiliDie (@ForestTill1Die) December 4, 2023

The Last 5 Games – Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton (2023-12-02) Nottingham Forest 2-3 Brighton (2023-11-25) West Ham 3-2 Nottingham Forest (2023-11-12) Nottingham Forest 2-0 Aston Villa (2023-11-05) Liverpool 3-0 Nottingham Forest (2023-10-29)

Injured and Suspended Players

Injuries can have a significant impact on team performance, and both Fulham and Nottingham Forest have their fair share of players currently unavailable. Fulham will be without the services of Diop, Rodrigo Muniz, and Traore, who are all nursing injuries. While their absence may pose a challenge, Fulham’s depth enables them to field a competitive side.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, do not have any officially reported injured or suspended players at the moment. This bodes well for their squad as they look to rebound from their recent losses and showcase their strength against Fulham

Table Overview and Predictions

This game is crucial for both sides who find themselves towards the bottom of the Premier League table. With Fulham on 15 points and Nottingham Forest on 13, the result of this game can significantly affect both teams’ standings. A win for either team could potentially take them away from the relegation zone.

Based on recent form and head-to-head stats, the recommended bet would be a double chance: Fulham or draw. The prediction pans out as a 45% chance of Fulham win, 45% chance of draw, and a 10% chance of an away win.

Expect a Cold Night

Despite cold weather conditions predicted at kick-off, with temperatures dipping as low as 2 °C, the relative humidity of 94% indicates a high moisture level but there is no rain predicted.