Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth – Eagles Neck to Neck with Cherries

Mark your calendars as Crystal Palace and Bournemouth get ready to square off in their upcoming Premier League game. Scheduled for Wednesday, 6th December 2023 at 7:30 PM GMT, this midweek match-up promises to be full of excitement and intensity. The two teams will face off at Selhurst Park in London.

A Stroll Down the History Lane

In the last 10 encounters between the two clubs, Crystal Palace has a better record with 6 wins. Bournemouth managed to secure victory twice while two games ended in a draw. The last game resulted in a 2-0 victory for Crystal Palace.

Eagles’ Current Form

Crystal Palace seems to be battling inconsistency, as hinted by their last few matches. In spite of a commendable 2-0 victory over Burnley on November 4, the team’s performance dipped, resulting in a series of defeats and draws.

The Last 5 Games – Crystal Palace

West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace (2023-12-03) Luton 2-1 Crystal Palace (2023-11-25) Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton (2023-11-11) Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace (2023-11-04) Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham (2023-10-27)

Cherries’ Recent Record

On the other side, Bournemouth seems to be finding their feet after a 6-1 drubbing by Manchester City on November 4. Since then, there has been an improvement in performance, as reflected by their no-loss run in the last three matches.

The Last 5 Games – Bournemouth

Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa (2023-12-03) Sheffield Utd 1-3 Bournemouth (2023-11-25) Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle (2023-11-11) Manchester City 6-1 Bournemouth (2023-11-04) Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool (2023-11-01) League Cup

Injury List

Both Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are dealing with their fair share of injuries. Crystal Palace has multiple players unavailable for the upcoming game, including Doucoure (Achilles Tendon Injury), Eze (Ankle Injury), Henderson (Thigh Injury), Holding (Ankle Injury), and Rak-Sakyi (Thigh Injury). Bournemouth are relatively better off in terms of injuries, with no major concerns reported.

Where to Place Your Bets

Considering Crystal Palace’s positive head-to-head record against Bournemouth and their current league standings (12th vs 16th), the scales seem tilted in favour of the Eagles. The match could potentially affect their positions on the table. Our prediction for the game, backed by statistics, is a win or draw for Crystal Palace. Betting enthusiasts might want to consider placing their bets on a double chance: Crystal Palace to win or draw.