Wolves vs Burnley: Premier League Thrills Amid Winter Chills

Can Burnley Build From the Weekend?

Football fanatics have marked their calendars for the upcoming adrenaline-charged Premier League game. Set on the backdrop of the enchanting Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Burnley, 7:30 PM UTC, Tuesday, 5th December 2023. Get your scarves and jerseys ready for this thrilling encounter.

Head-to-head statistics

The last 10 meetings between Wolves and Burnley have been closely contested, with Wolves winning 2 games, Burnley winning 4 games, and 4 games ending in a draw. The most recent meeting between the two teams saw Wolves emerge victorious with a commanding 3-0 win over Burnley on July 9th, 2022.

In the Form of Things

Wolves approach this match with a mixed bag of results. Their recent matches witnessed a close defeat against Arsenal (2-1) and Fulham (3-2). Nonetheless, their spirit remains high with a hard-fought victory against Tottenham (2-1) and a draw with Newcastle.

The Last 5 Games of Wolves

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves Fulham 3-2 Wolves Wolves 2-1 Tottenham Sheffield Utd 2-1 Wolves Wolves 2-2 Newcastle

On the other side, Burnley’s form has seemingly staggered with recent defeats from West Ham (1-2) and Arsenal (3-1). However, their rout of Sheffield Utd (5-0) is definitely a morale booster.

The Last 5 Games of Burnley

Burnley 5-0 Sheffield Utd Burnley 1-2 West Ham Arsenal 3-1 Burnley Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace Everton 3-0 Burnley

Ailing Contingents

Hodge and Neto will miss the midweek encounter, and Ait Nouri uncertain due to an ankle injury, the strength of Wolves’ ranks could be compromised.

Wolves, Injured players:

Hodge: Shoulder Injury Neto: Thigh Injury Ait Nouri: Questionable: Ankle Injury

On the flip side, Burnley’s squad appears to be in the clear with no reported injuries.

Betting Insights and Premiere Nitty-Gritty

Current statistics indicate a 45% probability for a Burnley victory or a draw. For those risking adventure, a double chance wager on a Burnley victory or draw could yield fruitful results. Wolves, currently residing 13th in the Premier League, will be seeking to ascend and close gaps, while Burnley from the 19th position, yearn to claw their way out of relegation.

Glancing at the Weather

With perfect football weather on forecast, no rainfall is expected to dampen this evening’s faceoff. The chilly temperature of 2°C, relative humidity of 93%, and a light 4 km/h breeze headed from the NW promise to make the event a riveting spectacle.