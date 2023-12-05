Everton vs Newcastle – The Blues’ Challenge Against The Magpies

Football fans are in anticipation as the Premier League sees the promising game of Everton against Newcastle on Thursday 2023-12-07 at 7:30 PM, GMT, at Goodison Park. This ardent moment is set to determine whether Everton’s recent underperformances on home soil are about continue plunging or create a surprise against Newcastle, currently enjoying a better standing.

Head-to-Head Record

In the last 10 meetings, Newcastle have held the upper hand with six wins to Everton’s two, and two matches resulted in draws. The last encounter saw Newcastle reigning supreme with a 4-1 score against Everton on 2023-04-27.

Team Form Run Down

Everton currently showcases an inconsistent performance in their recent matches. Despite edging a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, they were defeated 3-0 by Manchester United, and dropped points in the drawn match against Brighton after a win against Crystal Palace.

Winning at Goodison Park – December 1993 style

Everton 0 #nufc 2 pic.twitter.com/eBANbCkrmL — Hadaway and Shoot! – from www.nufc-history.co.uk (@ToonTimes3) December 4, 2023

Last 5 Games – Everton

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton (2023-12-02) Everton 0-3 Manchester United (2023-11-26) Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton (2023-11-11) Everton 1-1 Brighton (2023-11-04) Everton 3-0 Burnley (2023-11-01) League Cup

On the other hand, Newcastle’s form speaks of dominance. Their latest 1-0 victory against Manchester United followed a draw with Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League, and a commanding 4-1 victory over Chelsea.

Last 5 Games – Newcastle

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United (2023-12-02) Paris Saint Germain 1-1 Newcastle (2023-11-28) UEFA Champions League Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea (2023-11-25) Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle (2023-11-11) Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle (2023-11-07) UEFA Champions League

Injury and Suspension Watch

Team strategies could be influenced considering the absence of some key players due to injuries and suspensions. Detailed information about injured and suspended players will be updated closer to the match day.

Game Prediction

Considering the current league standings, Newcastle seems to have the edge, ranking 6th with 26 points, while Everton lags behind at 18th with 7 points. This differential is likely to influence the outcome, further accentuated by Newcastle’s recent victorious history over Everton. A safe bet would be to either draw or favour Newcastle, especially considering their formidable form.

Weather Report

As for the weather, there are no significant changes expected for the day of the game. The forecast indicates no rain, with a temperature of 7°C and a relative humidity of 95%. The wind speed is expected to be 34 km/h, blowing from a direction of 152°.

Get ready for a thrilling encounter as Everton and Newcastle battle it out on the pitch. With their contrasting forms and the added pressure of the league standings, this game is bound to keep fans at the edge of their seats.