Tottenham vs West Ham – Intrigue Awaits in the Premier League

In the upcoming Premier League fixture, Spurs host West Ham on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 8:15 PM GMT. The highly anticipated game takes place at the impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The stage is set for a showdown with a lot at stake for both teams, each aiming to improve their positions in the current standings.

Head-to-Head Statistics

In the last 10 meetings between these clubs, Tottenham has won 5 games, West Ham has claimed 3 wins, while there have been 2 draws. Their last encounter in July 2023, saw West Ham triumph over Tottenham with a score of 3 – 2.

Recent Form

Tottenham enters this game after a mixed bag of results in their last five games. They have managed to put up a resilient fight against strong opponents like Manchester City, earning a draw. However, losses against Aston Villa, Wolves, and Chelsea have been considerable setbacks. The upcoming game will be a chance for Tottenham to bounce back.

The Last 5 Games – Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham (2023-12-03) Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa (2023-11-26) Wolves 2-1 Tottenham (2023-11-11) Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea (2023-11-06) Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham (2023-10-27)

For West Ham, the last five games have seen a mix of draws and victories, including clutch wins in the UEFA Europa League. Their latest game was a draw against Crystal Palace, adding to their undefeated streak of three games. The game against Tottenham will be crucial in maintaining this momentum.

The Last 5 Games – West Ham

West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace (2023-12-03) TSC Backa Topola 0-1 West Ham (2023-11-30) Burnley 1-2 West Ham (2023-11-25) West Ham 3-2 Nottingham Forest (2023-11-12) West Ham 1-0 Olympiakos Piraeus (2023-11-09)

Predictions and Expectations

With the current composition and form of both teams, either side clinching a win or a draw wouldn’t be surprising. Spurs enjoy a substantial advantage in league standings with 27 points, placing at fifth, six points more than West Ham who stand at ninth. However, lately, West Ham has shown considerable fortitude in maintaining their unbeaten run. Therefore, for this game, a safe bet would be “Tottenham or Draw”.

A victory for Spurs will propel them even closer to a Champions League qualifying position, while West Ham could jump a few places and close the gap with the top-five teams. Hence, the upcoming fixture is surely a feast for the Premier League loyalists with numerous intriguing underpinnings.