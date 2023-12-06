Report: Top Clubs Battle for £35m Defender

Scouting the Next Big Star: Arsenal & Liverpool’s Interest in Frimpong

Leverkusen’s Rising Star Captures Premier League Attention

A name currently echoing in the corridors of top Premier League clubs is Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong. According to a recent report from 90min, both Arsenal and Liverpool sent scouts to observe the dynamic full-back during Leverkusen’s clash with Borussia Dortmund, a testament to his burgeoning reputation.

Frimpong’s Impressive Profile and Release Clause

At just 22, Frimpong boasts a profile that is generating buzz among Europe’s elite clubs. His current contract, running until 2028, contains a tantalising £35m release clause, an attractive prospect given his consistent performances in the Bundesliga and his European football experiences. “90min understands that the main focus of attention for Arsenal and Liverpool at the weekend was former Celtic full-back Frimpong, who is expected to take the next step in his career in 2024.” This release clause, expiring this summer, adds urgency to the potential pursuit.

Arsenal’s Tactical Considerations

Arsenal, with their array of full-back options, could integrate Frimpong to enable Ben White to shift to his preferred central role or a holding midfield position. This move would not only solidify their defence but also add versatility to their playing style. The potential arrival of Frimpong could also allow Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko more rotational freedom, with Jurrien Timber’s return from injury further bolstering their options.

Liverpool’s Strategic Play

Liverpool’s interest in Frimpong makes strategic sense, especially considering their experiment with Trent Alexander-Arnold in a deep-lying midfield role. His promising displays in this position might persuade the Reds to invest in a full-back of Frimpong’s caliber, rather than focusing on a ‘number six’. This tactical shift could provide Liverpool with fresh options on the flank, allowing them to adapt their game to different opponents.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Jeremie Frimpong’s Performance Data

Unpacking Frimpong’s Defensive Prowess

In the modern game, data is as crucial as talent. Fbref’s statistical analysis of Jeremie Frimpong presents a compelling tale of defensive mastery mixed with attacking flair. A glance at his radar chart reveals a player who’s not just part of the defensive furniture but one who carries the torch into opposition territories.

Frimpong’s percentile rank against fellow full-backs is a smorgasbord of elite statistics. His non-penalty goals, assists, and shot creating actions sit comfortably in the high 90s, showcasing his ability to contribute significantly beyond the defensive remit. It’s these contributions that have seen his name whispered in hushed tones among the scouting networks of Europe’s top clubs.

Frimpong’s Attacking Contributions

In the attacking third, Frimpong’s stats could be mistaken for those of a forward. His assists, shot-creating actions, and non-penalty expected goals (npxG) plus expected assists (xA) indicate a player who’s as comfortable threading the final pass as he is launching a lung-busting recovery run. In an era where the full-back is as much a winger as a defender, Frimpong’s data paints him as the archetype of the modern wide defender.

Possession and Passing: The Underrated Metrics

Possession stats often fly under the radar, yet they are fundamental in dictating a team’s rhythm. Frimpong’s numbers in successful take-ons, progressive carries, and touches in the attacking penalty area are impressive. These figures underscore his confidence in possession, a trait that’s invaluable in high-pressure situations.

With a successful take-on and progressive carries percentile both hitting the 99th mark, Frimpong isn’t just involved in play; he’s often the catalyst for it. His passing, both attempted and completed, sits in the upper echelons, suggesting reliability in maintaining possession and a knack for initiating attacks.

Credit to Fbref for compiling such a comprehensive dataset, providing a lens through which to view the tangible contributions of players like Frimpong. As the data suggests, his impact on the pitch is multifaceted, to his team’s arsenal. It’s these attributes, quantified through meticulous data analysis, that have seen Frimpong’s stock rise exponentially in the world of football.