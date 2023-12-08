Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – A Test of Resilience

Can Liverpool Pass the Selhurst Test?

An intriguing Premier League fixture is about to set the stage ablaze as Crystal Palace encounters the formidable Liverpool. The sporting duel is scheduled for Saturday, 2023-12-09, 12:30 PM UTC at the legendary Selhurst Park.

Stepping Down Memory Lane: Past Encounters

Reflecting on the former encounters between these two, the Reds have predominantly been shining brighter, bagging 8 wins in their last 10 meetings with the Eagles, the remaining two ended as draws. Moreover, their last duel at Selhurst Park on 2023-02-25 ended in a goalless stalemate.

Team Form: A Sliding Scale

Currently struggling in the 13th position in the league with 16 points, Crystal Palace’s recent performances reflect inconsistency. In their last five games, they’ve registered one victory, three losses and a draw.

The last 5 games of Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace 0-2 Bournemouth (2023-12-06) West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace (2023-12-03) Luton 2-1 Crystal Palace (2023-11-25) Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton (2023-11-11) Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace (2023-11-04)

On the other end, the Merseyside team hasn’t tasted defeat in the last seven games. They currently sit at the second spot in the table with 31 points.

The last 5 games of Liverpool

Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool (2023-12-06) Liverpool 4-3 Fulham (2023-12-03) Liverpool 4-0 Lask Linz (2023-11-30) UEFA Europa League Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (2023-11-25) Liverpool 3-0 Brentford (2023-11-12)

Injured and Suspended Players

Crystal Palace will be without numerous key players for the upcoming game with Eze, Doucoure and Mitchell missing. They will also miss Dean Henderson, Rob Holding and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Liverpool have many long term injuries, but Alexis Mac Allister is rated as 50/50 after being taken off in midweek.

Game Prediction

Based on their recent performances, Liverpool are predicted to emerge as the winner in this encounter. However, a draw can’t be ruled out as Crystal Palace can put up a solid defence at home, evidenced by their last meeting. As per current statistics, the probability of a home win stands at 0%, while the chances for a draw or an away win are balanced at 50% each. A smart bet could be a Double Chance: draw or Liverpool

Gazing at the Premier League current standings, Liverpool, standing at 2nd position, could go top with a win. Conversely, Crystal Palace would be eying to climb up from their mid-seated 13th rank, making this fixture more than just an ordinary game of football. Fasten your seat belts for this journey!