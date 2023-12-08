Sheffield Utd vs Brentford – A Story of Desperation and Redemption

An Opportunity for Wilder to Kick Start United’s Season

The Premier League showcases another thrilling weekend of football action as Sheffield United welcomes Brentford to their home turf, Bramall Lane. The encounter is slated for Saturday, 9th December 2023 at 3:00 PM UTC. While the odds are heavily favouring Brentford, will Sheffield United pull a surprise?

A Look at the Past: Head-to-head Statistics

Historically, Sheffield United have had the upper hand, winning five of the last ten fixtures against Brentford, with three ending in stalemates, and Brentford securing two victories. The Blades recorded a clean victory in their last match-up, defeating the Bees with a 2-0 scoreline on 12th March 2019. Will history repeat itself, or will Brentford script a new story?

Current Form and Standings

Sheffield United, unfortunately, are struggling as they are languishing at the bottom of the league with a meagre 5 points from 14 games. They have suffered three crushing defeats in their last five outings, managing only a single win in their victory over Wolves. Brentford, on the other hand, are sitting comfortably in the middle of the table at 11th position with 19 points in their kitty. Their form in the last five games is a mix of results as they earned decisive victories against Luton and West Ham, but losing to Arsenal, Liverpool and Brighton.

The last 5 games of Sheffield Utd

Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool Burnley 5-0 Sheffield Utd Sheffield Utd 1-3 Bournemouth Brighton 1-1 Sheffield Utd Sheffield Utd 2-1 Wolves

The last 5 games of Brentford

Brighton 2-1 Brentford Brentford 3-1 Luton Brentford 0-1 Arsenal Liverpool 3-0 Brentford Brentford 3-2 West Ham

Injury and Suspension Woes

Both sides have many long term injuries, with no good news from their previous fixtures. However Brentford welcome back Christian Norgaard from suspension, and Mathias Jensen is the closest to a return. Unfortunately Bryan Mbeumo picked up an injury midweek, leaving Brentford light in their forward area.

Betting Tips and Predictions

Looking at the form, strengths, and the current league standings of the two teams, it is safe to advise a safe bet on Brentford win or draw. With Sheffield United struggling at the bottom of the league, a loss could keep their survival hopes in jeopardy. A win for Brentford could boost their chances of climbing up the league ladder. However, in football, anything can happen, and Sheffield United’s desperation to avoid relegation could result in an upset.

Facing the Elements

Weather conditions for the match look to be rather standard, with no significant rain predicted to impact the game flow. Regardless, whichever team manages to adapt best to the conditions on the day will gain a significant advantage.