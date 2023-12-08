Rangers vs Dundee – Pieces On Premiership Chessboard

As the winter chill starts to blur the line between the fittest and the finest, a riveting encounter awaits Scottish Premiership followers on Saturday at the Ibrox Stadium. Rangers take on the energetic Dundee, (3pm kick-off), in what promises to be a stirring showdown of strategy and strength.

Looking Back

Recalling the past encounters between these teams, Rangers convincingly dominate the outcome. Out of the last ten encounters, Rangers savored victory on nine occasions, leaving only one game ending as a draw with Dundee unable to register a win.

Rangers’ Roaring Run

The recent form of Rangers speaks volumes about their rich vein of captivating performances. With a balance of domestic and European games, the team has showcased its worth. Their last home game resulted in a comfortable 2-0 victory against St Mirren, demonstrating their lethal attacking prowess. Despite a couple of recent draws, their form remains undeterred and the players full of confidence.

Last 5 Games – Rangers

Rangers 2-0 St Mirren (2023-12-03) Rangers 1-1 Aris (2023-11-30) UEFA Europa League Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers (2023-11-26) Livingston 0-2 Rangers (2023-11-12) Rangers 2-1 Sparta Praha (2023-11-09) UEFA Europa League

This was the free kick @Madders10 was talking about in the video Tied 1-1 with Rangers in injury time, he banged this free kick in for Aberdeen Whatta finish holy hell pic.twitter.com/LUEut7kcuA — gus (@yiddogus) November 23, 2023

Dundee’s Determined Drive

Dundee, on the other hand, seems to be fighting against a fierce tide. Despite putting on some invigorating performances like their 4-0 shelling of St Mirren, they are still lagging behind in terms of the consistency and firepower to challenge the heavyweights like Rangers, a point made starkly clear by their crushing 0-5 loss in their last meeting.

Last 5 Games – Dundee

Motherwell 3-3 Dundee (2023-12-02) Dundee 1-2 Hibernian (2023-11-25) Dundee 4-0 St Mirren (2023-11-11) Dundee 1-0 Livingston (2023-11-05) Dundee 0-5 Rangers (2023-11-01)

Ready For The Encounter

As the time draws near, injuries and suspensions become determinants of the game’s outcome. Both teams will be closely watching their player’s fitness levels, putting recovery programs into strenuous effect.

Cast Your Bets Smart

Considering the form, fixture history and current standings, it would be prudent for bettors to put their money on Rangers for a win or a draw. Rangers, sitting pretty at 2nd place with 31 points, have clear dominance over Dundee, who are currently 6th with 18 points. A win here can widen the gap and solidify the Ranger’s hunt for the top spot while Dundee will be desperate not to lose ground.