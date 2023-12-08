Wolves vs Nottingham Forest: A Clash of Form and Fortune

Football junkies are in for another high-end treat as Wolves gear up to host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 9th December 2023 at Molineux Stadium, 3:00 PM (UTC). This Premier League spectacle will bring back old memories and reignite long-standing rivalries between the teams.

Reflecting upon the Recent Rivalries

In the last 10 duels, Wolves have had a superior performance with 5 victories, while Nottingham Forest could only secure 2. Three matches resulted in a draw with the last game ending at 1-1 in April 2023.

Current Team Form

A quick glance at the teams’ recent performances suggests a slightly uneven balance. Wolves, currently on a commendable home advantage no-losing streak, have not known defeat in their last five consecutive matches at home.

The last 5 games of Wolves

Wolves 1-0 Burnley (2023-12-05) Arsenal 2-1 Wolves (2023-12-02) Fulham 3-2 Wolves (2023-11-27) Wolves 2-1 Tottenham (2023-11-11) Sheffield Utd 2-1 Wolves (2023-11-04)

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest is on a four-game losing streak.

The last 5 games of Nottingham Forest

Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest (2023-12-06) Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton (2023-12-02) Nottingham Forest 2-3 Brighton (2023-11-25) West Ham 3-2 Nottingham Forest (2023-11-12) Nottingham Forest 2-0 Aston Villa (2023-11-05)

Reporting on the Injured and Suspended players

Neither side have a huge number of injuries, but both sides will arguably be missing their most important player with Neto missing for Wolves and Awoniyi missing for Forest. Wolves do have a handful of squad players missing, but Ait Nouri is close to a return.

Game Prediction and Betting Tips

Looking at the current standings, Wolves sit at the 12th spot with 18 points, whereas Nottingham Forest are slightly behind at 16th with 13 points. Given their current forms and home advantage for Wolves, spectators are likely to witness a win for the home team or a draw, with a 45% tie probability. A Wolves’ win or draw could shake up the mid-table standings in the league and further fortify their position.

Weather Report Does Not Suggest Rain

As for the weather conditions, no significant rainfall is expected during the match, with a temperature of 10°C and a relative humidity of 73%. The wind will be blowing at a speed of 16 km/h from a direction of 260°. The weather is not expected to have a major impact on the game.

With all factors considered, this game promises to be an exciting clash between two Premier League rivals. Football fans can look forward to an intense battle on the field as both teams fight for a crucial victory.

Don’t miss out on the action, mark your calendars for this must-watch game between Wolves and Nottingham Forest!