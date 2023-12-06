Report: Top Clubs in Tug-of-War for Bundesliga Star

Premier League Titans Eyeing Wirtz Amidst Bayern’s Gaze

Rising Star in Bundesliga’s Limelight

The football world is abuzz with the latest development surrounding Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz. As 90Min reports, “Manchester City and Liverpool remain determined to sign Florian Wirtz despite Bayern Munich’s ongoing interest in the Bayer Leverkusen prodigy.” Wirtz, a beacon of brilliance in the Bundesliga, has caught the eye of these Premier League heavyweights with his exceptional form.

Leverkusen’s Stance: Holding onto Talent

Despite the mounting interest, Bayer Leverkusen stands firm. They’ve made it clear that key players, Wirtz included, won’t be part of any transfer deals in the upcoming January window. Leverkusen’s commitment to retain their star, at least until the 2024/25 season, echoes through the words of Wirtz’s father and agent, Hans-Joachim, who told Sky Sport Germany, “Currently, everything is geared towards Florian continuing to play in Leverkusen next season.”

Prospects of a Future Move

While a move seems off the table for now, the horizon of 2025 hints at a possible transfer. Wirtz’s preference to stay in Germany positions Bayern Munich as a frontrunner. However, the determination of Manchester City and Liverpool to secure Wirtz’s signature adds a thrilling dynamic to this saga. Their resolve to compete against Bayern’s interest underlines the high regard in which Wirtz is held.

City’s Long-Standing Interest

Manchester City’s interest in Wirtz isn’t new. They’ve been tracking the young talent even before his 2022 injury. Resuming their pursuit post-injury, City, alongside other top clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham, and Newcastle, have kept a keen eye on Wirtz. Barcelona’s previous links to Wirtz add another layer to this intriguing tale. City’s scouting presence at Leverkusen’s games, especially during their victory over Hoffenheim, where Wirtz scored, is a testament to their serious interest in him.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Florian Wirtz’s Impact Unveiled

Unpacking Wirtz’s Performance Data

The spider chart from Fbref offers a comprehensive view of Florian Wirtz’s performance, comparing his percentile rank against attacking midfielders and wingers over the last 365 days. A closer look at the stats reveals why Europe’s elite are queuing up for his signature.

Creative Force in the Midfield

Wirtz’s stats are impressive, particularly in attacking metrics. His assists and non-penalty goals rank him in the 99th percentile, showcasing his vital role in Leverkusen’s offensive play. Moreover, his ability to create chances is underlined by his 97th percentile ranking in shot-creating actions. It’s this creativity and keen eye for goal that makes Wirtz such a coveted asset.

Precision and Progression in Possession

In terms of possession, Wirtz’s influence is undeniable. His 99th percentile for passes attempted and 85th percentile for pass completion percentage highlights his confidence and reliability with the ball. His percentile rank in the high 90s for progressive passes and carries indicates his drive to push the play forward, a quality that underpins his status as one of the most dynamic young talents in European football.

Defensive Duties and Room for Growth

Defensively, Wirtz’s contributions are less pronounced. While he ranks fairly well in interceptions and tackles, there’s noticeable room for improvement in clearances and blocks. However, this is not uncommon for a player with such offensive duties, and it does little to diminish his overall appeal.

In conclusion, this statistical breakdown by Fbref lays bare the attributes that make Florian Wirtz a standout performer. His data and stats elucidate a player who not only excels in the traditional metrics but also embodies the progressive, forward-thinking style of modern football. With his blend of technical prowess and creative ingenuity, Wirtz is not just a talent for today but a promise for tomorrow.