Brighton vs Burnley – Huge Game for the Clarets

Will Brighton Continue Their Good Home Form?

The Premier League weekend sees Brighton host Burnley at The American Express Community Stadium. This important encounter is due to take place on Saturday, the 9th of December, 2023 at 15:00.

Last 10 Head-to-Head Meetings

This has been a very even matchup in recent years. In their last ten meetings, there have been 2 wins for Brighton, 3 for Burnley, plus 5 draws. Their most recent encounter ended in a 3-0 victory for Burnley in February 2022. Overall, both teams have 12 victories in the head-to-head.

Current Form – Brighton

Brighton have been in good form recently, with solid performances in the majority of their last 5 games. They’ve secured three victories in that time, including two wins in the Europa League. Those victories have seen them top their group and secure a place in the knockout phase. Two disappointing results vs Chelsea, and Sheffield United could give Burnley hope.

Last 5 Games – Brighton

Brighton 2-1 Brentford Chelsea 3-2 Brighton AEK Athens FC 0-1 Brighton Nottingham Forest 2-3 Brighton Brighton 1-1 Sheffield Utd

Current form – Burnley

Burnley ended their dismal run of home defeats with a resounding 5-0 win over Sheffield United, but their form has otherwise been dismal. Four defeats in their last five games have left them rooted in the relegation zone.

Last 5 Games – Burnley

Wolves 1-0 Burnley (5th Dec) Burnley 5-0 Sheffield Utd (2nd Dec) Burnley 1-2 West Ham (25th Nov) Arsenal 3-1 Burnley (11th Nov) Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace (4th Nov)

Premier League Standings

Currently, Brighton sit in 8th place on 25 points, comfortably above Burnley, who are struggling in 19th position with just 7 points. A win for Brighton could potentially propel them further up the ladder, while a win for Burnley could lift them closer to safety.

Burnley vs Brighton – Our Betting Verdict

The latest odds for the game strongly favour the Seagulls. They are priced at just 11/20 to claim all three points. The Clarets are available at 5/1, with the draw priced at 4/1.

Given those odds, our betting tip for the game is a draw. Whilst Burnley have been poor away from home, Brighton have drawn their last three Premier League games at the Amex. Yes, Brighton are a better team than Burnley, but odds of 4/1 on the draw are just too long to ignore.