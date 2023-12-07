Celtic Dominate Hibs in Tactical Display

Celtic Triumph in Premiership Showdown Against Hibernian: A Tactical Breakdown

In a captivating display of football prowess, Celtic underlined their status as Scottish Premiership leaders with a swaggering victory over a stunned Hibernian side. With tactical ingenuity and relentless pressure, the hosts showcased their depth and quality, leaving their mark on the match from the opening whistle.

Celtic’s Strategic Mastery Over Hibs

Celtic’s commitment to an attacking game was evident early on, with Oh Hyeon-gyu, the South Korean international standing in for the rested Kyogo Furuhashi, finding the net twice to ignite the home side’s urgency—an element notably absent in their recent, more subdued performances.

Oh Hyeon-gyu: A Performance to Remember

Brendan Rodgers, the man orchestrating Celtic’s campaign, lauded Oh’s performance as “excellent”. The striker’s ability to play as a reference point for the team, combined with his prowess in the box, was a masterclass in forward play. His second goal, a testament to his ability to break defensive lines, was particularly striking. “He was a really good reference for the team, his hold-up play, in the box he’s there and obviously his second goal shows he can also run in behind,” Rodgers commented.

Oh’s brace was complemented by a formidable Matt O’Riley header and a poised penalty conversion by Luis Palma, following a contentious VAR decision that further cemented Celtic’s dominance.

Hibernian’s Resilience in the Face of Adversity

Hibernian, fifth in the standings, had their share of opportunities, managing to pull one back through Christian Doidge’s effort. However, the quality of their Glaswegian opponents overshadowed their resolve. Despite their unwavering commitment, Hibs were ultimately outplayed by a team whose confidence is palpably growing with each match.

Notable Moments and Tactical Insights

Celtic’s tactical acumen was on full display, with Rodgers giving a nod to his fringe players, who seized the opportunity with a fervor that has become a hallmark of Celtic’s play this season. Mikey Johnston’s pivotal corner set the stage for Oh’s opener, a moment of serendipity that underscored the team’s attacking intent.

Despite their early lead, Hibernian’s response was swift, with Elie Youan attempting to capitalize on his speed, only to be denied by the steadfast Joe Hart. The end-to-end nature of the match continued until the halftime whistle, with Hibs’ resilience keeping them within reach.

Second Half: Celtic’s Consolidation

The second half commenced with Celtic amplifying their advantage through VAR, which awarded them a penalty. Palma’s conversion not only resolved Celtic’s recent penalty woes but also reaffirmed their tactical superiority.

Determined to leave an indelible mark, Oh’s assertive play allowed him to fend off Will Fish and slot the ball past David Marshall, solidifying his role in the day’s narrative. Hibernian, true to their tactical ethos, found a glimmer of hope as Doidge capitalized on Youan’s tenacity.

As the match drew to a close, Celtic’s relentless pursuit for a more resounding victory was evident, though additional goals eluded them. Despite the pressure, Hibs’ resolve saw them avert a wider margin of defeat.

Post-Match Reflections

Rodgers expressed contentment with his team’s performance, noting the potential difficulties posed by a strong Hibernian side. Meanwhile, Hibernian’s manager, Nick Montgomery, acknowledged the self-inflicted nature of the defeat, citing the avoidable goals conceded due to defensive lapses.

Looking Ahead

With both teams preparing for their next fixtures, Celtic’s forthcoming journey to Kilmarnock represents an opportunity to rectify their sole domestic loss, while Hibernian’s upcoming clash with Livingston is a chance to reclaim their composure and tactical rigour.

In a match that will be long remembered for its tactical narratives and individual brilliance, Celtic’s victory over Hibernian stands as a testament to the depth and strategic acumen that underpin their pursuit of Premiership glory.