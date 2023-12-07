Report: Big Change Looming in Tottenham’s Backline

Tottenham’s Strategic Defensive Shuffle: Spotlight on Ben Godfrey

Spurs’ Defensive Dilemma: An Urgent Need for Reinforcement

Tottenham Hotspur’s recent on-field struggles have highlighted a glaring issue in their defensive lineup. As 90Min reports, “Spurs are in the market for defensive reinforcements with their lack of depth at centre-back exposed in recent weeks.” This need has been acutely felt after key players Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven were sidelined, forcing coach Ange Postecoglou to improvise with players like Eric Dier and Emerson Royal in central defence. The result? A disappointing run of two losses and a draw, with seven goals conceded. Clearly, Spurs’ defensive woes require urgent attention.

Godfrey and Branthwaite: Tottenham’s Targeted Solutions

Amidst this backdrop, Tottenham are setting their sights on Everton’s Ben Godfrey. As per 90Min’s insights, “Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to push ahead with a move for Everton defender Ben Godfrey during the January transfer window.” Godfrey, a two-time England international, has seen limited action under Sean Dyche’s management at Everton, making him a prime target for Spurs, who could secure his services for around £20m plus add-ons.

Another name on Tottenham’s list is Jarrad Branthwaite. Though a long-term prospect, Branthwaite’s impressive streak of 12 consecutive starts and potential England call-up make him an attractive option. However, Everton’s resistance to a January sale suggests Spurs might have to wait to add him to their ranks.

Postecoglou’s System: A New Tactical Approach

Why Godfrey, one might ask? The key lies in Tottenham’s tactical evolution under Postecoglou. The team’s preference for a quick centre-back, adept at playing in Postecoglou’s system, makes Godfrey an ideal fit. His pace and agility align perfectly with the high-line defence strategy that Postecoglou favours. This tactical shift is further evidenced by the departure of Davinson Sanchez, who, despite impressing in pre-season, was sold to facilitate a defensive rebuild.

A Calculated Gamble or a Masterstroke?

Tottenham’s pursuit of Ben Godfrey reflects a calculated move to address their defensive frailties. With a blend of youth and experience, Godfrey could be the key to stabilising Spurs’ backline. However, only time will tell if this move is a masterstroke in their defensive strategy or a gamble in the unpredictable world of football transfers.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Ben Godfrey’s Performance Unpacked

Godfrey’s Defensive Prowess in Numbers

In a game where the minutiae can make all the difference, Ben Godfrey’s recent performance data provided by Fbref paints a picture of a player with a significant defensive footprint. The radar chart, a visual feast for any stats enthusiast, shows Godfrey’s percentile rank against full-backs over the last 365 days, offering a clear view of his strengths and areas for improvement. Unfortunately Godfrey has not played enough at centre back for Fbref, where he’d probably be deployed for Tottenham if he were to sign for Spurs.

Godfrey’s defensive capabilities shine, particularly in clearances and blocks where his percentile rank stands at 99 and 83, respectively. This indicates a player who is not just active in the defensive third but crucial in alleviating pressure when under siege. His interceptions and tackles stats, sitting at 65 and 47 percentiles, may not seem as high but still reflect a respectable level of defensive acumen.

Contributions Beyond Defence

Moving beyond the raw defensive metrics, Godfrey’s influence in possession is notable. With touches in the attacking penalty area ranking lower, it’s clear that his role is more restrained in offensive forays. However, his percentile for progressive carries and passes indicates a player comfortable with advancing the play – an asset for any side looking to transition quickly.

Room for Growth in Attacking Contributions

While his defending stats are robust, there’s room for growth in attacking contributions. His assists, non-penalty goals, and shot-creating actions sit in the lower percentile ranks, suggesting that while Godfrey is a bastion at the back, this seems promising for a player who is naturally a centre-back, so the lack of attacking output would not be a worry for a side like Spurs.

Fbref’s data illustrates that Ben Godfrey is a player with a marked defensive presence. His performance in key defensive areas suggests a reliability that any Premier League side would value. Yet, in the ever-evolving role of full-backs in modern football, enhancing his attacking contributions could see him rise to the upper echelons of the position. For now, Godfrey’s stats tell a story of a player with a solid foundation, with potential yet to be fully tapped.