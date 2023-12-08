Everton vs Chelsea: New Chapter in a Predictably Unpredictable Saga

Football fans across the globe prepare for a tantalising Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea this Sunday (10th December 2023, 2:00 PM GMT). The enticing game will take place at Everton’s home ground, Goodison Park. The head-to-head stats make it an open contest as Everton have won four, Chelsea three, and three have been draws in their last ten meetings.
Walk Down the Memory Lane: Head-to-Head
Here is a quick peek into their head-to-head record of the last 10 games:
- Last meeting: Chelsea 2 – 2 Everton (18th March 2023)
- Total Meetings: 10
- Everton Wins: 4
- Chelsea Wins: 3
- Draws: 3
Current Form: Everton
Finding themselves in the dreaded 18th position with 7 points, Everton’s current form has been boosted by adversity. They have now achieved 2 victories in their recent five games, signaling a rejuvenated squad. Despite a victories over Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, heavy losses against likes of Manchester United show a lack of consistency for the upcoming match against equally inconsistent Chelsea.
The Last 5 Games – Everton
- Everton 3-0 Newcastle (7th December 2023)
- Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton (2nd December 2023)
- Everton 0-3 Manchester United (26th November 2023)
- Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton (11th November 2023)
- Everton 1-1 Brighton (4th November 2023)
Current Form: Chelsea
Chelsea, despite sitting at a relatively comfortable 10th place with 19 points, have not performed to their expected standards. The Blues have shown inconsistency, with a recent loss to Manchester United and a heavy defeat at Newcastle revealing cracks in the team’s performance.
The Last 5 Games -Chelsea
- Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea (6th December 2023)
- Chelsea 3-2 Brighton (3rd December 2023)
- Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea (25th November 2023)
- Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City (12th November 2023)
- Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea (6th November 2023)
Prediction and Betting Odds
Keeping in mind Chelsea’s unpredictable form, bookmakers give Chelsea and Everton the same chances for a triumph (45% each), with a 10% probability of a draw. Football fans who enjoy a flutter should consider this opportunity. A win would help Chelsea leap into the top 7, while a rare victory for Everton could see them potentially escape the relegation zone. Hence, high stakes and high drama are guaranteed!