Everton vs Chelsea: New Chapter in a Predictably Unpredictable Saga

Football fans across the globe prepare for a tantalising Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea this Sunday (10th December 2023, 2:00 PM GMT). The enticing game will take place at Everton’s home ground, Goodison Park. The head-to-head stats make it an open contest as Everton have won four, Chelsea three, and three have been draws in their last ten meetings.

Walk Down the Memory Lane: Head-to-Head

Here is a quick peek into their head-to-head record of the last 10 games:

Last meeting: Chelsea 2 – 2 Everton (18th March 2023) Total Meetings: 10 Everton Wins: 4 Chelsea Wins: 3 Draws: 3

Current Form: Everton

Finding themselves in the dreaded 18th position with 7 points, Everton’s current form has been boosted by adversity. They have now achieved 2 victories in their recent five games, signaling a rejuvenated squad. Despite a victories over Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, heavy losses against likes of Manchester United show a lack of consistency for the upcoming match against equally inconsistent Chelsea.

The Last 5 Games – Everton

Everton 3-0 Newcastle (7th December 2023) Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton (2nd December 2023) Everton 0-3 Manchester United (26th November 2023) Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton (11th November 2023) Everton 1-1 Brighton (4th November 2023)

Current Form: Chelsea

Chelsea, despite sitting at a relatively comfortable 10th place with 19 points, have not performed to their expected standards. The Blues have shown inconsistency, with a recent loss to Manchester United and a heavy defeat at Newcastle revealing cracks in the team’s performance.

The Last 5 Games -Chelsea

Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea (6th December 2023) Chelsea 3-2 Brighton (3rd December 2023) Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea (25th November 2023) Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City (12th November 2023) Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea (6th November 2023)

Prediction and Betting Odds

Keeping in mind Chelsea’s unpredictable form, bookmakers give Chelsea and Everton the same chances for a triumph (45% each), with a 10% probability of a draw. Football fans who enjoy a flutter should consider this opportunity. A win would help Chelsea leap into the top 7, while a rare victory for Everton could see them potentially escape the relegation zone. Hence, high stakes and high drama are guaranteed!