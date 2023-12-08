Fulham vs West Ham – Mid-Table Power Play

The forthcoming Premier League fixture promises to provide a riveting contest as Fulham and West Ham lock horns. The fixture is slated for Sunday, 10th December 2023 at 2.00 pm GMT. Craven Cottage is set to be the battlefield for these two mid-table contenders eager to improve their standing.

Historical Score Cards

Looking back on record, the Hammers have been the dominant force in this fixture, claiming six victories compared to Fulham’s two from their previous ten meetings. In their most recent encounter on 8th April 2023, West Ham managed to put one past Fulham, suggesting a delicate balance in firepower.

Current Form

Fulham, with 18 points, currently stand 12th in the league. Their recent form has been mixed, scoring some impressive wins but also suffering narrow defeats. The side’s scoring prowess is evident in their 5-goal game against Nottingham Forest and their strong performance against Liverpool, despite the loss.

Last 5 Games – Fulham

Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest Liverpool 4-3 Fulham Fulham 3-2 Wolves Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham Fulham 0-1 Manchester United

FULHAM | Marco Silva will make a late call on Adama Traore (hamstring) and Rodrigo Muniz (knee), who have both rejoined training. Issa Diop (foot) remains out, however.#FPL | #FFC ⬜️ pic.twitter.com/aC2rxH1LuI — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) December 8, 2023

West Ham, on the other hand, are currently enjoying a no-losing streak over the last three games. Occupying the 9th position in the league with 21 points, they’ve shown consistency, particularly in the UEFA Europa League. Beating London rivals Spurs last night is sure to boost Moyes’ men ahead of this one.

Last 5 Games – West Ham

Spurs 1-2 West Ham West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace TSC Backa Topola 0-1 West Ham (UEFA Europa League) Burnley 1-2 West Ham West Ham 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Calling All Punters

For those interested in betting, odds favor a West Ham victory with a 45% probability or a draw with the same probability, making a double chance bet advisable. As both teams are close in standings, any positive outcome will meaningfully enhance their league position — even more so for West Ham, who could potentially ascend to the top half of the rankings.

With the weather expected to be relatively calm, with only 1mm of rain and a temperature of 10°C, fans can look forward to an exhilarating match devoid of weather disruptions.

In conclusion, this exciting clash between Fulham and West Ham is sure to provide plenty of action on Sunday. With both teams in good form and aiming for a victory, football enthusiasts are in for an enthralling encounter.