EURO 2024: England’s Group Games Live on BBC

EURO 2024: A Look at the BBC and ITV Schedules

The excitement of EURO 2024 is set to captivate football fans across the UK, with the BBC and ITV sharing the broadcasting duties for this prestigious tournament. The BBC has secured the rights to showcase England’s first two group matches, a decision that follows England’s remarkable journey to the finals in Euro 2020. The team is poised to face Serbia and Denmark, with the latter match promising to be a highlight. However, it’s ITV that will broadcast England’s final group stage game against Slovenia, ensuring a diverse viewing experience for fans.

Scotland’s Path and Germany’s Opening Showdown

In a thrilling opening match, ITV will present the clash between hosts Germany and Scotland, setting the stage for a tournament filled with nail-biting moments. Scotland, drawn in Group A, will have their subsequent matches against Switzerland and Hungary broadcasted on the BBC. These games are crucial for Scotland, hoping to make a significant impact in the tournament.

Spotlight on Group Stage Rivalries

One of the most eagerly anticipated group matches is between Spain, three-time winners, and the reigning champions Italy in Group B, which will be aired on ITV. This match is expected to be a tactical and technical showcase of football at its finest. Meanwhile, the BBC will broadcast another marquee matchup in Group D, featuring France, last year’s World Cup runners-up, against the 1988 European champions, the Netherlands. These games are not just about national pride but also about footballing philosophies clashing on the European stage.

Comprehensive Coverage Across Platforms

Philip Bernie, head of BBC Sport content, highlighted the network’s commitment to providing comprehensive coverage across TV, radio, and online platforms. With the UEFA European Championship, the Paris Olympics, and Wimbledon all scheduled for next year, the BBC promises a summer filled with unforgettable sporting events. ITV’s director of sport, Niall Sloane, expressed his enthusiasm for ITV’s role in broadcasting the opening match, a game that is sure to set a high standard for the tournament’s excitement.

Quarter-Finals and Beyond: A Shared Broadcast Experience

For the quarter-finals, the BBC will have the first choice, while ITV will have the first pick for the last-16 ties and semi-finals. In a show of unity and shared passion for the sport, both broadcasters will showcase the final, allowing fans across the UK to witness the climax of this grand tournament together.