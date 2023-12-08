Toffees Triumph: Everton’s Decisive 3-0 Victory

Everton’s Stellar Performance in Premier League Upset

Everton Triumphs Over Newcastle

In a dramatic turn of events, Everton secured a decisive 3-0 victory against Newcastle United, a win that propelled them out of the Premier League relegation zone. This match, held at Goodison Park, showcased Everton’s resilience and Newcastle’s shortcomings.

Key Moments of the Match

The game started with Everton demonstrating aggressive intent, although initial attempts lacked accuracy. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s missed opportunities were a highlight, reflecting the team’s initial struggle to capitalise on chances. Newcastle, despite having former Everton player Anthony Gordon, failed to convert their opportunities into goals.

Trippier’s performance deteriorated in the second half, with his mistakes under pressure leading directly to Everton’s goals. McNeil and Doucoure’s goals changed the game’s dynamic, with Beto’s late goal ensuring Everton’s much-needed win.

Player Ratings: Everton

Jordan Pickford (GK) : 6/10 – Steady performance with minimal challenges.

: 6/10 – Steady performance with minimal challenges. Seamus Coleman (RB) : 6/10 – Solid, despite it being his first start of the season.

: 6/10 – Solid, despite it being his first start of the season. James Tarkowski (CB) : 7.5/10 – Committed and robust in defense.

: 7.5/10 – Committed and robust in defense. Jarrad Branthwaite (CB) : 7.5/10 – Effective in thwarting attacks.

: 7.5/10 – Effective in thwarting attacks. Vitaliy Mykolenko (LB) : 7/10 – Reliable and steadfast defensively.

: 7/10 – Reliable and steadfast defensively. Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) : 8.5/10 – Energetic and goal-oriented.

: 8.5/10 – Energetic and goal-oriented. Idrissa Gana Gueye (CM) : 5.5/10 – Brought tenacity to the midfield.

: 5.5/10 – Brought tenacity to the midfield. Ashley Young (RW) : 5.5/10 – Balanced defensive and offensive duties well.

: 5.5/10 – Balanced defensive and offensive duties well. Jack Harrison (AM) : 7/10 – Fluid in movement and passing.

: 7/10 – Fluid in movement and passing. Dwight McNeil (LM) : 8.5/10 – Decisive with and without the ball.

: 8.5/10 – Decisive with and without the ball. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST): 5/10 – Struggled with finishing.

Manager

Sean Dyche: 8/10 – His proactive tactics paid off.

Player Ratings: Newcastle

Martin Dubravka (GK) : 4.5/10 – Uneven performance.

: 4.5/10 – Uneven performance. Kieran Trippier (RB) : 1/10 – A difficult night with costly mistakes.

: 1/10 – A difficult night with costly mistakes. Jamaal Lascelles (CB) : 5/10 – Stable but unremarkable.

: 5/10 – Stable but unremarkable. Fabian Schar (CB) : 2.5/10 – Struggled with accurate play.

: 2.5/10 – Struggled with accurate play. Tino Livramento (LB) : 5/10 – Limited impact.

: 5/10 – Limited impact. Lewis Miley (CM) : 5/10 – Mature beyond his years.

: 5/10 – Mature beyond his years. Bruno Guimaraes (CM) : 5.5/10 – Poised but inconsistent.

: 5.5/10 – Poised but inconsistent. Joelinton (CM) : 6/10 – Energetic and aggressive in possession.

: 6/10 – Energetic and aggressive in possession. Miguel Almiron (RW) : 4.5/10 – Struggled to find his rhythm.

: 4.5/10 – Struggled to find his rhythm. Alexander Isak (ST) : 5/10 – Missed a crucial chance.

: 5/10 – Missed a crucial chance. Anthony Gordon (LW): 4/10 – Failed to capitalise on opportunities.

Manager