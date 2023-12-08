Tottenham vs Newcastle – A Duel of Determination

The beautiful game is set to provide yet another thrilling spectacle this Sunday, 10th of December, 2023. Tottenham and Newcastle fans eagerly await the 4:30 PM GMT kick-off at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With both teams striving to elevate their positions on the Premier League ladder, this match promises to be engaging.

Historic Rivalry Revisited

Looking at the historic head-to-head statistics, the rivalry has been evenly matched over the last 10 meetings with Tottenham coming out on top 5 times, Newcastle winning thrice, and drawing twice. The last game they squared off proved to be a high-scoring affair, with Newcastle securing a massive 6-1 victory over Tottenham on 23rd April 2023.

Current Form and Standings

Tottenham currently holds the 5th spot on the Premier League table with 27 points. However, their form has been a bit of a roller coaster recently. The last five matches have seen them earn a well-fought draw with Manchester City, but also suffered losses against Aston Villa, Wolves, Chelsea and last night against West Ham.

Last 5 Games – Tottenham

Tottenham 1-2 West Ham (2023-12-08) Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham (2023-12-03) Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa (2023-11-26) Wolves 2-1 Tottenham (2023-11-11) Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea (2023-11-06)

Newcastle, already basking in the glory of their last smash against Tottenham, are standing at the 7th position on the Premier League table with 26 points. Their form has been relatively better compared to Tottenham, with impressive wins over Manchester United and Chelsea, and a draw against PSG in UEFA Champions League. Their loss to Everton came as a big shock last night.

Last 5 Games – Newcastle

Everton 3-0 Newcastle (2023-12-08_ Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United (2023-12-02) Paris Saint Germain 1-1 Newcastle (2023-11-28) UEFA Champions League Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea (2023-11-25) Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle (2023-11-11)

Contingencies and Predictions

On the betting front, despite Tottenham’s home-ground advantage, Newcastle are predicted to be the winner. Their startling performance in the last meeting and better form in the recent games notch up their winning odds.

Upcoming Game’s Impact

Tottenham will be eager to retain their 5th position in the league while Newcastle, a close 7th, would be most keen to displace Tottenham from that spot. Hence, either way, the game will bring a significant shift to the Premier League Standings.

Wrap-Up

Set for Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, both Spurs and Magpies are all set to captivate the audience with their exceptional gameplay. Brace yourself for a thrilling showdown in the world’s most exciting league. If you’re someone waiting for an action-packed duel, this is the one you don’t want to miss.