FA Cup Third Round: BBC and ITV Coverage

FA Cup Thrills: Third-Round TV Coverage Announced

January’s FA Cup third-round is set to deliver a feast of football, headlined by a titanic clash between Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool, live on BBC. This pulsating match, scheduled for Sunday, 7 January at 16:30 GMT, is not just a treat for fans at the stadium but also for those tuning in via BBC One, iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.

Saturday’s Showcase: Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

The action-packed weekend begins on Saturday, 6 January, as Championship contenders Middlesbrough welcome Aston Villa. Kicking off at 17:30 GMT, this encounter promises to blend raw ambition with seasoned skill, live on BBC platforms.

ITV’s Football Fiesta

ITV takes the reins from Thursday, 4 January, presenting a scintillating fixture between Crystal Palace and Everton at 20:00. This marks the start of ITV’s diverse coverage, spanning multiple days and showcasing matches like Tottenham against Burnley on Friday, 5 January at 20:00, and the much-anticipated Sunderland vs Newcastle on Saturday at 12:45.

Closing in Style: Wigan vs Manchester United

The concluding highlight on ITV’s agenda is the Wigan versus Manchester United match on Monday, 8 January at 20:15 GMT. This game caps off a weekend where the magic of the FA Cup is celebrated across the nation.

Wembley Awaits: The Grand Finale

Amidst all the third-round action, let’s not forget the ultimate prize: the FA Cup final at Wembley, scheduled for Saturday, 25 May. This is where dreams are made, and legends are born.