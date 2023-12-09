Dave Hendrick: Is Hodgson Holding Back Crystal Palace?

Palace’s Home Form Woes

Crystal Palace, under the management of Roy Hodgson, are facing a challenging phase, as dissected in the Two Footed Podcast by Dave Hendrick. Highlighting their struggles, Hendrick points out, “Crystal Palace team who in the last 10 games are 16th in the form table, in the last six games they’re 16th in the form table, in the home form table this season they’re 17th with only one win.” This stark statistic underscores the team’s underwhelming performances, particularly at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson’s Questionable Leadership

Roy Hodgson’s tenure at Crystal Palace has been marked by a series of questionable decisions and underperformances. As Hendrick critically notes, “Roy Hodgson has no business managing in the Premier League at this point; he’s so outdated.” This comment sheds light on the growing sentiment that Hodgson’s methods may no longer be effective in the modern Premier League landscape.

Fan Discontent and Future Prospects

The podcast delves deeper into the growing discontent among Palace fans. Hendrick remarks, “You’ve got to really feel for [the fans]…, they win six to seven home games each season, and that’s it.” This frustration among the supporters is a clear indication of the club’s stagnant progress and the need for a fresh approach to reinvigorate the team’s fortunes.

Hodgson’s Legacy and Palace’s Direction

The conversation between Hendrick and Drinkel also touches upon Hodgson’s overall impact at Crystal Palace. Despite the current challenges, Hodgson’s tenure has had its moments, but as the league evolves, the team seems to be lagging behind. The podcast raises critical questions about the direction Palace is headed under Hodgson’s stewardship.