Player Ratings: Palace Heartbreak As Liverpool Snatch Late Win

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: A Premier League Thriller

Dramatic Turnaround Seals Liverpool Victory

In a Premier League fixture that encapsulated the very essence of drama and excitement, Liverpool staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1, underlining their title challenging credentials.

VAR and Refereeing Decisions at the Heart of Controversy

Saturday’s showdown was not without its share of controversy, thanks to pivotal decisions by the on-field referee and VAR. The match swung on these critical calls, shaping the narrative of a fiercely contested game. As Crystal Palace were denied a penalty for a foul on Endo, and then later awarded a penalty after a long delay. Jordan Ayew was also sent off for two softer decisions.

Liverpool’s Resilience Shines Through

Despite a performance that seemed lacklustre at times, Liverpool’s ability to find a way to win was evident. Their persistence paid off, propelling them to the summit of the league table. As Harvey Elliott grabbed a late winner with a fantastic finish from the edge of the box.

Player Ratings: Crystal Palace and Liverpool

Crystal Palace GK: Sam Johnstone – 6/10 RB: Joel Ward – 5/10 CB: Joachim Andersen – 6/10 CB: Marc Guehi – 6/10 LB: Nathaniel Clyne – 6.5/10 CM: Will Hughes – 7.5/10 CM: Chris Richards – 6/10 CM: Jefferson Lerma – 4/10 RW: Jordan Ayew – 2/10 ST: Odsonne Edouard – 5/10 LW: Jeffrey Schlupp – 5.5/10 Subs: Jean-Philippe Mateta (7/10) Michael Olise (5/10) Remi Matthews (5/10), Manager: Roy Hodgson – 5/10

Liverpool GK: Alisson – 9/10 RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6.5/10 CB: Jarell Quansah – 5/10 CB: Virgil van Dijk – 7.5/10 LB: Kostas Tsimikas – 5/10 CM: Dominik Szoboszlai – 5/10 CM: Wataru Endo – 4/10 CM: Ryan Gravenberch – 3.5/10 RW: Mohamed Salah – 6.5/10 ST: Darwin Nunez – 3/10 LW: Luis Diaz – 4.5/10 Subs: Joe Gomez (7/10) Cody Gakpo (7/10) Ibrahima Konate (6.5/10) Harvey Elliott (8/10) – POTM Curtis Jones (6.5/10)



Closing Thoughts

A game which Liverpool scrapped to win to put pressure on Arsenal in the title picture. The game itself was a low quality affair with Liverpool not really starting to play till the introduction of Harvey Elliott and friends from their bench. Crystal Palace will feel aggrieved with a potentially soft sending off, but will perhaps find solace from promising performances from Mateta who battled well with Van Dijk, and Will Hughes who stunted Liverpool’s starting midfield.Let’s not forgot the impact of Alisson Becker who made two huge saves, one at the end of the game that saved the points for Jurgen Klopp’s side.