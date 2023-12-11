Manchester United vs Bayern Munich – Must-Win for Man United

Everything On The Line at Old Trafford

Two of Europe’s true giants go head-to-head when Manchester United face Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM (UTC). It’s always a big game when these European giants meet, and this time United have to win to have any chance of reaching the knock-out stage of the Champions League.

Historical Confrontations

No United fan will ever forget the spectacular 1999 Champions League Final victory over Bayern. But this is a new generation, and recent games give the Germans a clear advantage. In the last three games, Bayern have two wins and a draw, including a thrilling 4-3 win back in September.

Current Performances

Manchester United lack consistency right now – and for a club with such high standards, that’s hard to take. Eric Ten Hag apologised to fans after Saturday’s 0-3 home defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League. In Europe, things look pretty bleak. Throwing away a 3-1 lead at Galatasaray last time out leaves United at the foot of the standings, making this one a must-win game.

Manchester United’s Last 5 Games

Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth (2023-12-09) Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea (2023-12-06) Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United (2023-12-02) Galatasaray 3-3 Manchester United (2023-11-29) Everton 0-3 Manchester United (2023-11-26)

Bayern lost heavily at the weekend, falling 1-5 at Eintracht Frankfurt. Unusually, Munich are not leading the Bundesliga right now, with Bayer Leverkusen top of the table. In Europe, though, the Germans are top of Group A and set for the next round.

Bayern Munich’s Last 5 Games

Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich (2023-12-09) Bayern Munich 0-0 FC Copenhagen (2023-11-29) FC Koln 0-1 Bayern Munich (2023-11-24) Bayern Munich 4-2 FC Heidenheim (2023-11-11) Bayern Munich 2-1 Galatasaray (2023-11-08)

Current Group Standing

Bayern Munich lead Champions League Group A with 13 points and is assured of top spot regardless of the result here. United, meanwhile, are in danger of crashing out of Europe altogether before Christmas. The Red Devils are last with just four points. Even a home win would only be enough if Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw.

Pre-Game Predictions

The form book points to a Bayern win, with pre-game assessments giving them a 45% chance. The Germans are also noted for their attacking play, so we recommend a combo bet with a double chance draw / away win and +1.5 goals in the game.

Team News

With so much at stake, we can expect United to field their strongest possible team. However, since Bayern is under less pressure in the group, it’s possible that the Germans might rest key players. Could that affect the outcome of the game?