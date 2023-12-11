FK Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City – Champions Regroup

As the winter chill descends upon Stadion Rajko Mitić, two teams with contrasting fortunes are set to lock horns this Wednesday (2023-12-13,5:45 PM GMT). The Serbian champions, FK Crvena Zvezda, take on English powerhouses Manchester City in an enthralling Champions League fixture.

Glance at Past Ties

The previous encounters have not been kind to the Serbian side, with the last meeting ending in a 3-1 win for Manchester City back in September. Here’s a recap of the last meeting:

Manchester City 3 – 1 FK Crvena Zvezda (2023-09-19)

Half time: Manchester City vs FK Crvena Zvezda Shots: 22 – 1

Goals: 0 – 1 The Champions League 😤 pic.twitter.com/lrC1gv7hmX — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 19, 2023

Form of the Teams

FK Crvena Zvezda’s form has been patchy with just two wins in their last five games. Their campaign in the Champions League has been dismal, leaving them adrift at the bottom of their group.

Last 5 Games – FK Crvena Zvezda

FK Crvena Zvezda 3-1 Mladost Lucani (2023-12-09) Super Liga FK Crvena Zvezda 5-0 Radnicki NIS (2023-12-06) Cup Napredak 0-1 FK Crvena Zvezda (2023-12-03) Super Liga BSC Young Boys 2-0 FK Crvena Zvezda (2023-11-28) Vojvodina 1-2 FK Crvena Zvezda (2023-11-25) Super Liga

On the contrary, Champions Manchester City have been in imperious form in the UCL with four impressive victories in the last five. They look set to continue this astonishing run, keeping their sights firmly set on the top spot in their group.

Last 5 Games – Manchester City

Luton 1-2 Manchester City (2023-12-10) Premier League Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City (2023-12-06) Premier League Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham (2023-12-03) Premier League Manchester City 3-2 RB Leipzig (2023-11-28) Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (2023-11-25) Premier League

Pre-Match Betting Tips & Predictions

The odds are heavily stacked in favour of Manchester City. Given their current form and an impressive +10 goal difference in the Champions League, our bet would be a Manchester City win with over 1.5 goals in the game. The outcome of this match could solidify Manchester City’s position at the top, leaving FK Crvena Zvezda further buried at the foot of the table.

Impact on Group Standings

The result of the game stands to cause notable shifts in the group standings. A win for Manchester City would solidify their position at the top of Group 1, while a shock victory for FK Crvena Zvezda could see them give up the wooden spoon and move up, injecting some much-needed excitement and competition back into the group.