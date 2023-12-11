Celtic vs Feyenoord – Duel of Determination

Celtic Park will come alive as Celtic go head-to-head with Feyenoord on the evening of Wednesday, 13th December 2023, at 8:00 PM GMT. This UEFA Champions League game is anticipated to bring high-octane football, as the two sides strive to outmatch each other in a push for glory.

Retrospect and Results

In their last encounter, Feyenoord won through against Celtic with a scoreline of 2-0. Their historical head-to-head statistics show Feyenoord’s dominance in recent games, with Celtic unable to secure victory in the last meeting. This sets an intriguing stage for an intense encounter, as both teams look to secure the upper hand this time.

Current Team Form

Despite shaky form, Celtic, sitting in bottom position in their UCL group, have shown resilience in recent games. Their Scottish Premiership form had been decent until a loss against Kilmarnock yesterday. Now, they face a stern challenge against Feyenoord.

The Last 5 Games – Celtic

Kilmarnock 2-1 Celtic (2023-12-10) Premiership Celtic 4-1 Hibernian (2023-12-06) Premiership ST Johnstone 1-3 Celtic (2023-12-03) Premiership Lazio 2-0 Celtic (2023-11-28) Celtic 1-1 Motherwell (2023-11-25) Premiership

Feyenoord, currently third in the league, had mixed results in their recent outings, securing wins against FC Volendam and Excelsior, but facing defeat against PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid. This game will be crucial in building their momentum for the rest of the league.

The Last 5 Games – Feyenoord

Feyenoord 3-1 FC Volendam (2023-12-07) Eredivisie Feyenoord 1-2 PSV Eindhoven (2023-12-03) Eredivisie Feyenoord 1-3 Atletico Madrid (2023-11-28) Excelsior 2-4 Feyenoord (2023-11-25) Eredivisie Feyenoord 1-0 AZ Alkmaar (2023-11-12) Eredivisie

Player Focus and Game Impact

Top players from both sides can be game-changers in this crucial match. On the Celtic side, the attack will likely be led by Furuhashi and Palma while the defense will rely on the resilience of Scales, McGregor and Johnston. For Feyenoord, Giménez and Stengs would lead the line with Trauner, Hartman and Geertruida strengthening the defence.

Perception and Predictions

Given the recent performances of both teams, punters might find it an intriguing option to consider a double chance: draw or Feyenoord. A win or draw for Feyenoord has been predicted, reflecting an anticipation of an intense game. A surprise victory for Celtic, however, could shake up the league standings and add a touch of unpredictability to this season’s champions league.