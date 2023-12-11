Pochettino’s Chelsea: Injury Crisis Deepens

Chelsea’s Injury Woes: Updates from Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea’s under siege manager Mauricio Pochettino has shed light on the injury struggles plaguing his squad, following a disheartening defeat to Everton. The setback at Goodison Park, a 2-0 loss, not only bruised the team’s morale but also added to their growing list of injured players.
Reece James’ Hamstring Concern
“Reece felt something in his hamstring. For sure he’s injured, but we don’t know how serious it is,” revealed Pochettino. He emphasized James’ critical role, describing him as one of the world’s premier full-backs. This injury, occurring only 15-20 minutes into the game, forced a tactical shift, with Malo Gusto still on the mend. Pochettino voiced his frustration over the situation, acknowledging the challenge of missing key players like James.