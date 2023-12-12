Report: Major League Soccer Star on EPL Radar

Brentford’s Striker Shopping Spree: Eyeing a New Year Boost

As Mike McGrath from the Telegraph insightfully reports, “Brentford are in the market for a striker in the January window even if Ivan Toney stays at the club when his gambling ban is over, with United States international Brandon Vazquez among the forwards on their radar.”

Brentford’s Toney Dilemma and Vazquez’s Rising Profile

Despite Ivan Toney’s expected return from an eight-month suspension for breaching Football Association betting rules, Brentford’s management isn’t sitting back. The club’s proactive approach in scouting for strikers, such as the talented Brandon Vazquez, exemplifies their ambition. Vazquez, a 25-year-old American sensation playing for FC Cincinnati, has been in scintillating form, scoring 36 goals over two seasons. His recent inclusion in the US squad post-World Cup is a testament to his growing prowess.

Thomas Frank’s Tactical Manoeuvres

Thomas Frank, Brentford’s tactician, is known for his astute strategies. Facing injuries and Toney’s suspension, he’s eyeing January signings to strengthen his squad. The focus isn’t just on strikers; wing-backs and wide forwards are also on the agenda. McGrath’s report highlights the club’s reluctance to sell Toney in January, especially with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving Frank short on attacking options.

European Interest in Vazquez

Brandon Vazquez’s impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed in Europe. McGrath notes, “Clubs from Bundesliga have been tracking his progress, while Real Betis in Spain are also interested…” This international attention indicates the high caliber of Vazquez and the stiff competition Brentford might face in securing his services.

Brentford’s Critical Winter Window

Brentford’s performance in the winter window could be pivotal. With a tough fixture against Aston Villa looming and a recent spate of losses, reinforcing the squad is crucial. Vazquez’s potential arrival could inject fresh dynamism into Brentford’s attack, providing them with the much-needed firepower.