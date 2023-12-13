Player Ratings As Late Goals Crush Newcastle’s European Dreams

Newcastle’s Champions League Dreams Dashed by Milan’s Late Surge

In an electrifying Champions League fixture at St James’ Park, Newcastle United’s European aspirations were dramatically cut short as Milan staged a stunning comeback to win 2-1. This defeat, coupled with Paris Saint-Germain’s draw against Borussia Dortmund, meant Newcastle missed out on a chance to progress in the competition.

A Tale of Two Halves

Newcastle entered the break with a deserved lead, courtesy of Joelinton’s thunderous strike. The Brazilian’s goal was a highlight in a half where Milan struggled to find their rhythm. However, the tables turned post-interval as Milan’s Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze flipped the script, ensuring a victory that propelled Milan to the Europa League.

Newcastle’s First Half Dominance

The atmosphere at St James’ Park was electric, with the crowd rallying behind the Magpies. Despite a solid start, Newcastle’s breakthrough came from Joelinton, who found the net with a powerful right-footed shot. This goal encapsulated the dominance Newcastle enjoyed in the first half.

Milan’s Second Half Resurgence

Milan’s response after the break was nothing short of remarkable. Pulisic levelled the score, benefiting from a Giroud assist. The real drama unfolded towards the end when substitute Chukwueze curled in a stunning goal, crushing Newcastle’s European dreams.

Newcastle Player Ratings: A Mixed Bag

GK: Martin Dubravka – 6/10 – A solid performance, though powerless against Milan’s goals.

– A solid performance, though powerless against Milan’s goals. RB: Kieran Trippier – 7/10 – Impressive both defensively and offensively.

– Impressive both defensively and offensively. CB: Jamaal Lascelles – 6.5/10 – Held his own in a tough physical battle.

– Held his own in a tough physical battle. CB: Fabian Schar – 5/10 – A committed defender but caught out for Milan’s winner.

– A committed defender but caught out for Milan’s winner. LB: Tino Livramento – 7/10 – Showed versatility and defensive prowess.

– Showed versatility and defensive prowess. CM: Lewis Miley – 7.5/10 – Mature and effective in the midfield.

– Mature and effective in the midfield. CM: Bruno Guimaraes – 7/10 – A stabilising force in the midfield.

– A stabilising force in the midfield. CM: Joelinton – 8.5/10 – A standout performer with a memorable goal.

– A standout performer with a memorable goal. RW: Miguel Almiron – 5/10 – Energetic but lacked impact in crucial areas.

– Energetic but lacked impact in crucial areas. ST: Callum Wilson – 5.5/10 – Mixed performance with some good hold-up play.

– Mixed performance with some good hold-up play. LW: Anthony Gordon – 5.5/10 – Full of energy but struggled against Milan’s defence.

Milan’s Tactical Masterstroke

Stefano Pioli deserves plaudits for his strategic moves in the second half. His substitutions, particularly Chukwueze, were game-changers, exemplifying his tactical acumen. Milan’s resilience and ability to turn the game around were nothing short of impressive.

Milan Player Ratings: The Comeback Heroes

GK: Mike Maignan – 8/10 – Commanding in goal with a crucial save against Guimaraes.

– Commanding in goal with a crucial save against Guimaraes. RB: Davide Calabria – 6.5/10 – Solid defensively, effectively neutralising Newcastle’s attacks.

– Solid defensively, effectively neutralising Newcastle’s attacks. CB: Fikayo Tomori – 8.5/10 – A defensive rock, with a vital goal-line clearance.

– A defensive rock, with a vital goal-line clearance. CB: Theo Hernandez – 7/10 – Adapted well in a less familiar role, solid at the back.

– Adapted well in a less familiar role, solid at the back. LB: Alessandro Florenzi – 7.5/10 – Impressive defensive work, stood up to Newcastle’s challenge.

– Impressive defensive work, stood up to Newcastle’s challenge. CM: Tijani Reijnders – 6/10 – Composed, with some good forward runs.

– Composed, with some good forward runs. CM: Yunus Musah – 6/10 – Grew into the game, but a subdued performance overall.

– Grew into the game, but a subdued performance overall. RM: Christian Pulisic – 7.5/10 – A key player in Milan’s comeback, scoring the crucial equalizer.

– A key player in Milan’s comeback, scoring the crucial equalizer. AM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek – 6.5/10 – Strong contributions, particularly in the second half.

– Strong contributions, particularly in the second half. LM: Rafael Leao – 6.5/10 – A constant threat in attack, though lacking defensive support.

– A constant threat in attack, though lacking defensive support. ST: Olivier Giroud – 7/10 – Excellent hold-up play and a smart assist for Milan’s first goal.

While Newcastle displayed commendable spirit and skill, Milan’s comeback highlighted the unpredictability and excitement of the Champions League. This game will be remembered for its dramatic shifts, showcasing the very essence of European football’s allure.