Newcastle’s Test Against Fulham’s Rising Form

Premier League Showdown: Newcastle United vs Fulham

In a pivotal Premier League clash, Newcastle United braces for a challenging encounter with the surging Fulham at St James’ Park. While Newcastle has stumbled recently, losing three consecutive games across various competitions, Fulham approaches the match on a high, boasting consecutive 5-0 victories.

Newcastle’s Struggle and Fulham’s Rise

The hosts, grappling with injury woes, have seen their performance dip notably. In contrast, Fulham’s recent form has been impressive, securing three wins out of their last four matches. This stark divergence in trajectories sets the stage for an intriguing contest.

Match Details: Venue, Time, and Officials

Location: Newcastle, England

Stadium: St James’ Park

Date: Saturday, 16 December

Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

Referee: Sam Barrott

VAR: Michael Salisbury

Head-to-Head and Current Form

Analyzing the last five encounters, Newcastle holds the upper hand with four wins, while Fulham is yet to register a victory, settling for a draw once. Their last meeting in January 2023 saw Newcastle edge out Fulham with a slender 1-0 win. Currently, Newcastle’s form reads DWLLL, and Fulham’s LWLWW.

How To Watch?

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Not available United States Peacock Canada fuboTV Canada

Newcastle United: Team News and Predicted Lineup Newcastle’s injury crisis deepened in their recent Champions League outing, with Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier sustaining injuries. Trippier’s suspension necessitates a reshuffle, likely bringing Tino Livramento into the fold. Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson could lead the attack, with Dan Burn poised for a return to the starting lineup.

Predicted Newcastle Lineup (4-3-3): Dubravka; Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Hall.

Fulham FC: Team News and Predicted Lineup Marco Silva’s squad breathes a sigh of relief as Willian resumes training after an injury scare. Harry Wilson is expected to maintain his spot following a commendable performance as Willian’s substitute. While Issa Diop eyes a return, Adama Traore and Tim Ream remain sidelined.

Predicted Fulham Lineup (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Cairney, Palhinha; Iwobi, Pereira, Wilson; Jimenez.

Match Prediction

With Newcastle enjoying the home advantage and Fulham riding a wave of confidence, the stage is set for a compelling match. Despite the absence of a UK broadcast, fans can anticipate a fiercely contested game, with Newcastle likely to leverage their resources and Fulham’s newfound form posing a significant challenge.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Fulham