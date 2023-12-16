Liverpool vs Man United | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Premier League Showdown

Liverpool vs Manchester United is one of the most anticipated matches in the Premier League season. Although both have a local rival in the league, this is the match that the supporters want to win and the Reds have an excellent record in this game. There have been several convincing wins in recent seasons and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another one this weekend. The home side are performing well and sit top of the table, while the visitors are in disarray with lots of uncertainty around the club. It will take a huge step up in performance for this to end in anything other than a home win.

Klopp’s Rebuild and Title Charge

Jurgen Klopp has overseen a rebuild over the summer and his squad is stronger for it. There are still areas for improvement, but Liverpool sit top of the table and have a great opportunity to keep that position going into Christmas. Quite often, the club that leads the league on Christmas Day does go on to win it, although Arsenal and Manchester City are both close behind. Aston Villa are a surprise challenger, but it remains to be seen whether they can maintain their current pace. A win this weekend will be a major shot in the arm for the home side’s title challenge.

Manchester United’s Uncertain Future

Manchester United could be set for a lot of changes in the coming months. The minority investment from IENOS is close to being confirmed, while Erik ten Hag is under huge pressure. Graham Potter has been linked with the post in the last week, but the Dutchman has time to stay in the role. The performance is more important than the result this weekend. United have been limp away from home against top ten teams. If they deliver a similar performance on Sunday, it could be embarrassing for them.

Interesting Stats: A Tale of Two Teams

Liverpool have won the last two corresponding fixtures by an aggregate score of 11-0.

Manchester United are the only side in the Premier League who have yet to draw a game this Premier League season.

Key Men

Salah

One of the constants in this fixture has been Mohamed Salah finding the back of the net. He scored his 200th goal for Liverpool last weekend and his consistency is incredible. The winger continues to contribute every week and doesn’t seem to age. Liverpool have moved on Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in recent seasons, but they will struggle to find a replacement for Salah. This season, he has contributed 11 goals and seven assists, which is a remarkable start to the season. He could feasibly reach 20 for both before the season ends and that would be astonishing for a 31-year-old. This weekend, he will be a massive threat and is a good bet to be among the scorers.

McTominay

It has been a testing season for Manchester United. Very few in the team have emerged with any credit, but Scott McTominay has been an important player for them. His goals have been integral in United keeping pace with the top six and he is one of the first names on the team sheet. Although he has been performing well, he wouldn’t be starting for Manchester United in an ideal world. He lacks the technical skill that would be expected. That said, he does deliver high work rate and the fact he is the one dragging the side out of difficult situations is an indictment on the rest of the squad.

Team News: Injuries and Suspensions

Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota are not likely to be involved this weekend. Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara will be back in 2024, while Joel Matip will miss the rest of the season.

Manchester United are injury ravaged this weekend. Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof are all doubts. Bruno Fernandes is suspended after collecting five yellow cards. Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro are all out until next year.

Verdict: Predicted Outcome

Considering the form lines of both teams, there should really only be one result this weekend. Manchester United are short of players and are in terrible form after losses to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Liverpool are in great form and currently top the table. If the game was at Old Trafford, there could be some hope, but away from home, United stand little chance this weekend.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United