Everton’s Big Move: New Stadium Date Set

Everton’s Exciting Move to New Stadium: A New Chapter Begins in 2025

Everton Football Club has announced a significant milestone in its history. The team is set to relocate to a brand-new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, marking the beginning of the 2025-26 season. This move heralds a new era for the club, symbolising progress and ambition.

Journey to Bramley-Moore Dock: A Timeline of Progress

Construction of this state-of-the-art facility began back in August 2021. Initially, there was speculation about the team moving during the 2024-25 season. However, the final full season will be played at their current home, Goodison Park. This decision was influenced by various factors, including commercial considerations, logistical requirements, and importantly, feedback from the fans.

Insight from the Club’s Leadership

Interim chief executive Colin Chong made it clear that this decision was not a result of construction delays. “It is a club decision driven by a combination of commercial insight, a comprehensive review of the logistics required, an analysis of the potential impact upon our football operations and, importantly, fan feedback sourced as part of our recent stadium migration survey,” he explained.

Goodison Park: Celebrating a Historic Farewell

Everton have been at Goodison Park since 1892, and the club plans to commemorate this long-standing history throughout the 2024-25 season with various events. This farewell will be a poignant tribute to the club’s rich heritage.

Financial Challenges and Strategic Decisions

The club recently faced a deduction of 10 points from the Premier League following an independent commission’s findings. Everton’s losses amounted to £124.5m in the 2021-22 season, exceeding the permitted £105m loss over three years. The club believed the interest payments on funds borrowed for the new £760m stadium were allowable deductions for profit and sustainability calculations, but the commission disagreed.

A Landmark Development in the Premier League

Everton stands out as the only current top-flight club engaged in constructing a new stadium. Originally estimated at £500m, the project’s costs have now escalated to £760m, reflecting the club’s commitment to building a world-class facility.

This move to Bramley-Moore Dock is more than just a change in location; it symbolises Everton’s aspirations and dedication to its future, promising exciting times ahead for the club and its supporters.